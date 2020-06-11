2020 Insights on the Worldwide Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Industry - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats
Jun 11, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Analytical Testing Services - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market accounted for $3.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Increasing number of clinical trials, and rising outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of the market.
Healthcare analytical testing services are widely used by pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturers that support throughout the stages of their drug development. These services provide support in the process of drug development started from discovery through clinical development or clinical trials to commercial use. The primary objective of performing healthcare analytics is to gain insights into patient records, costs, hospital management, and diagnosis in order to systemize the process and obtain required data for the development of the overall healthcare sector. Furthermore, analytical testing plays a critical role in the end-to-end process of drug development and manufacturing
Based on end user, the Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies is likely to a huge demand in the forecast period due to the tremendous amount of analytical testing required to support a product from discovery, development, and clinical trials, through manufacturing and marketing. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific has a growing prominence due to the lower production costs and growing favorability of the regulatory environment.
Some of the key players in Healthcare Analytical Testing services Market include Almac Group, Anacura, Charles River Laboratories, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Frontage Labs, Icon, Intertek, Labcorp, Lgc Limited, Medpace, Merck KGAA, Pace Analytical, PPD, PRA Health Sciences, SGS, Source Bioscience, Steris PLC, Syneos Health, and Wuxi Pharmatech.
Types Covered:
- Bioanalytical Testing Services
- Physical Characterization Services
- Method Development & Validation Service
- Raw Material Testing Services
- Batch-Release Testing Services
- Stability Testing Services
- Microbial Testing Services
- Environmental Monitoring Services
Samples Covered:
- Raw Materials
- In-Process Samples
- Finished Products
- Environmental Samples
Sales Channels Covered:
- Aftermarket
- Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
End Users Covered:
- Medical Device Companies
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
Regions Covered:
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Bioanalytical Testing Services
5.2.1 Virology Testing
5.2.2 Biomarker Testing
5.2.3 Cell-Based Assays
5.2.4 Immunogenicity & Neutralizing Antibody Testing
5.2.5 Pharmacokinetic Testing
5.3 Physical Characterization Services
5.3.1 Surface Area Analysis
5.3.2 Thermal Analysis
5.3.3 Laser Particle Size Analysis
5.3.4 Image Analysis
5.4 Method Development & Validation Service
5.4.1 Process Impurity Method Development & Validation
5.4.2 Cleaning Validation
5.4.3 Stability-Indicating Method Validation
5.4.4 Technical Consulting
5.4.5 Analytical Standard Characterization
5.4.6 Extractable & Leachable Method Development & Validation
5.5 Raw Material Testing Services
5.5.1 Wet Chemistry Analysis
5.5.2 Karl Fischer Analysis
5.5.3 Complete Compendial Testing
5.5.4 Container Testing
5.5.5 Heavy Metal Testing
5.6 Batch-Release Testing Services
5.6.1 Elemental Impurity Testing
5.6.2 Disintegration Testing
5.6.3 Friability Testing
5.6.4 Dissolution Testing
5.6.5 Hardness Testing
5.7 Stability Testing Services
5.7.1 Drug Substance Stability Testing
5.7.2 Accelerated Stability Testing
5.7.3 Comparative Stability Testing
5.7.4 Formulation Evaluation Stability Testing
5.7.5 Photostability Testing
5.8 Microbial Testing Services
5.8.1 Sterility Testing
5.8.2 Endotoxin Testing
5.8.3 Microbial Limit Testing
5.8.4 Water Testing
5.8.5 Preservative Efficacy Testin
5.9 Environmental Monitoring Services
5.9.1 Air Testing
5.9.2 Wastewater/Etp Testing
6 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Sample
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Raw Materials
6.3 In-Process Samples
6.4 Finished Products
6.5 Environmental Samples
7 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aftermarket
7.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
8 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Medical Device Companies
8.3 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
8.4 Contract Research Organizations
9 Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Almac Group
11.2 Anacura
11.3 Charles River Laboratories
11.4 Element Materials Technology
11.5 Eurofins Scientific
11.6 Frontage Labs
11.7 Icon
11.8 Intertek
11.9 Labcorp
11.10 Lgc Limited
11.11 Medpace
11.12 Merck KGAA
11.13 Pace Analytical
11.14 PPD
11.15 PRA Health Sciences
11.16 SGS
11.17 Source Bioscience
11.18 Steris PLC
11.19 Syneos Health
11.20 Wuxi Pharmatech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gf96r1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets