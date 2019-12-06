2020 Inter LubricChina to be Held in Shanghai June 10-12

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the overwhelming success of the InterLubric show and conferences in Guangzhou last year, the 21st China International Lubricants and Technology Exhibition (InterLubric China), managed by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., will take place in Shanghai June 10-12, 2020. This summer, InterLubric China's flagship show will be held at Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center, playing host to industrial lubricants professionals from around the globe.

Easily the largest exhibition in the world focused exclusively on lubricants, their composites and technologies, and the only trade show of its kind in China, InterLubric has established itself over its two decade history as a crucial meeting point and knowledge exchange hub for the industry, becoming an essential bridge between international and domestic manufacturers, producers and distributors. Held annually and rotating between Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai, InterLubric China enjoys the strong support of SLTA, CCPIT and STLA, as well as the backing of key sponsors SINOPEC and PetroChina.

Over the last 20 editions of the show, InterLubric has showcased over 3,000 distinct industry brands, hosted more than 200,000 professional industry visitors, held in excess of 140 industry conferences and seminars, and attracted many thousands of participating companies. These include ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Fuchs, Caltex, GS Oil, INEOS, G-Energy, BASF, Chemtura, Dow, Lubrizol, Croda, Henkel, Lukoil, Afton, Valvoline, Total and WD-40, to name just a few. Professionals attending cover the full spectrum of producers, manufacturers, dealers, distributors and end-users, with the show's reputation among visitors and exhibitors alike now firmly entrenched. InterLubric China is recognized by a growing audience as the most authoritative, exclusively focused industrial lubricants exhibition in the Asia Pacific.

Exhibits broadly include automotive lubricant and chemical maintenance products, industrial lubricating oils and greases, metal working lubricants and fluids, antirust materials, lubricant additives and base oils, lubricant production systems, equipment and machinery, lubricant product testing, quality control, recycling and assessment technology and equipment, to name a few, as well as industry consultation, trade media and more.

InterLubric China also boasts an array of high quality conference programs focused on industry trends, new technological advancements and industry innovations. This year, InterLubric China is proud to be bringing visitors more premium events and associated exclusive activities, including:

The 11 st China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference;

China International Lubricants, Base Oils & Additives Conference; The Domestic Lubricants Dealer and Distributor Program 2020;

STLE International Lubricant Training Courses

The China Metalworking Technology Development Forum

The International Metalworking Fluids Training Course

So, whether visitors are looking for new lubricant business partners, manufacturers or distributors, if they are interested in the latest industry trends, technologies and innovations, or if they are simply seeking to enter or further strengthen their position within the world's second largest lubricants market, InterLubric China's 21st anniversary show in Guangzhou this August is a one-stop-destination.

