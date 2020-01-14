2020 Is the Year to KnowNow: Terso Solutions Announces the Launch of Its New Website & Brand Promise

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terso Solutions announced today the launch of its new website centering around its redeveloped brand promise- KnowNow.

Today, inventory management is manual, costly, time consuming, and fraught with operational issues. KnowNow represents Terso's promise to change that.

"It's about visibility," said Joe Pleshek, CEO & President of Terso. "Where is the product and what condition is it in? It's very difficult for manufacturers, distributors, and hospital and laboratory personnel to answer these questions. KnowNow describes the future state of inventory management in your organization. With Terso's RFID enabled solutions our customers gain visibility of critical inventory in real-time, going from a daily game of '52 card pick-up' to knowing now."

These marketing efforts come as the company approaches its 15th anniversary and reflect the advancement of the business and its technology.

"The evolution of Terso as a company is undeniable," said Kristine Lohman, Associate Marketing Manager at Terso. "We are changing and growing at a rapid rate and because of this it was important to look at our brand holistically. Our story should evolve along with our company and we felt it was time to expand that story so that it fully represents the breadth of our solutions and our culture."

The new site finds balance between human and technology, allowing visitors to gain a better understanding of Terso's RFID solutions while acknowledging the range of applications in which they can be utilized and the people performing complex work and invaluable care.

KnowNow is also reflected in the site's comprehensive yet user-friendly framework. Filter sensors by product type, industry, application, or regional availability and easily navigate through pages, updates & resources. Visit www.tersosolutions.com to explore.

About Terso Solutions

Terso Solutions, Inc. is the leading provider of automated inventory management solutions for tracking high-value medical and scientific products in healthcare and life science, backed by 14 years of RFID product development and implementation experience. Headquartered in Madison, WI, Terso Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Promega Corporation.

Contact: Katherine Blonde

Marketing & Sales Coordinator

katherine.blonde@tersosolutions.com

SOURCE Terso Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.tersosolutions.com

