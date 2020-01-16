2020 Jeep® Lineup Ready for Winter With North Editions

As the bitter cold of winter moves into much of the country, Jeep® is delivering new North Edition models across its lineup, with legendary 4x4 capability and a host of standard content to tackle frosty commutes.

"When winter weather hits, your Jeep SUV can be your best friend," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "Every Jeep 4x4 is engineered to easily tackle winter, and our new North Editions add features and technology to make winter driving even more of a pleasure."

North Edition models are available for sale and order through local Jeep dealers. The Renegade North Edition will arrive in Jeep showrooms in March.

Standard features on Jeep North Edition models include:

All-weather Jeep 4x4 capability with brake lock differential, anti-lock brakes and traction control

All-season or all-terrain tires for severe snow conditions and winter traction performance

Heated seats and steering wheel

Remote start system

Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather

All-weather floor mats to contain slush and snow

Power heated mirrors

Tow hooks

Jeep Trail Rated kit (tow strap, D-rings, carabiner, gloves, safety kit)

Three Jeep North Edition vehicles – Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Grand Cherokee (New England Motor Press Association's past Official Winter Vehicle of New England) and Jeep Wrangler – will be on display at the New England International Auto Show (January 16-20) at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Starting prices for Jeep North Edition models (excluding $1,495 destination fee):

Jeep Cherokee (Latitude): $29,755

Jeep Compass (Sport): $27,800

Jeep Renegade (Sport): $26,670

Jeep Gladiator (Overland): $45,720

Jeep Wrangler (Sahara): $44,465

Jeep Grand Cherokee (Laredo): $38,790

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

