2020 KeyBank Rochester Virtual Fringe Opens Tomorrow

"Pivoting to an online experience rather than cancelling was the right thing to do," says Festival Producer Erica Fee . "Giving artists' voices a platform is more important than ever, and audiences also need to experience the transformative power of the arts, whether to gain new perspective or simply to be entertained for a while."

Of the festival's 170+ virtual productions, which – as always – cover a wide variety of genres, more than 70 are free of charge, including the debut of a conversation series called FringeTalk. Each of the four, live-streamed installments will take place from 8-9 PM and feature nationally recognized guest artists plus a moderator, followed by audience Q&A on Zoom:

"Black Lives Matter & the Performing Arts" (9/16) "…Too soon? Comedy in 2020" (9/17) "Using Storytelling to Communicate Science" (9/23) "Predicting the Future? Performing Arts in 2021" (9/24)

For example, Emmy Award-winner Tim Meadows– best known for his work on Saturday Night Live – will participate in the comedy-based FringeTalk hosted by Joe Liss (Second City, Curb Your Enthusiasm). Other panelists include stand-up comedian Maria Bamford (Lady Dynamite) and Matt and Heidi Morgan (Absinthe, Opium).

The Las Vegas-based Morgans will also star in brand-new, online Fringe productions of two festival favorites: Cirque du Fringe: Quarantini and Shotspeare Presents: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare...sort of.

The 12-day, 2019 Rochester Fringe Festival featured 667 performances and events – over 200 of them free – and broke all previous attendance records with more than 100,000 visitors. From its five-day debut in 2012, it has become one of the most-attended fringe festivals in the U.S as well as the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State. As a bifurcated festival, it allows for a combination of entertainment curated by the non-profit festival as well as an open-access portion. Its overarching mission is to provide a platform for artists to share their ideas and develop their skills, while being as diverse and inclusive as possible.

