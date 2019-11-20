2020 Kia Telluride Earns two top Honors in Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards

"With more than 45,000 units sold since the Telluride's launch earlier this year, our largest SUV ever has been on a winning streak, impressing journalists and consumers alike with its quality and value," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. "We know that today's buyers put their trust in the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards and are honored to be recognized for giving it everything to bring the Telluride to life."

Imagined, designed and assembled in the U.S., the Telluride delivers a confidence-inspiring driving experience that opens the door to exploration. With a boxy exterior that is complemented by luxurious interior accents such as available Nappa leather-trimmed upholstery and an available heated steering wheel, Kia's mid-size SUV offers comfort, utility and convenience that will excite both drivers and passengers. For the 2020 model year, the Telluride can be outfitted with an array of advanced technology and safety systems[1] including standard Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Occupant Alert[2], Driver Talk, Quiet Mode and more.

"The Telluride impressed everyone on the editorial team with its eye-catching styling, notable driving dynamics, all-inclusive list of standard features, and well-integrated safety technology," said Michael Harley, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. "Even more striking is the crossover's extremely attractive price, which alludes that 'value' is the Telluride's middle name."

To select the winners of the Best Buy Awards, Kelley Blue Book evaluated more than 300 new models available for 2020, with a specific emphasis on the best combination of quality, safety, comfort, driving dynamics, dependability, low ownership costs and affordability. As part of their decision-making process, Kelley Blue Book's experts also analyze a wide array of vehicle-related data, including vehicle pricing, 5-Year Cost to Own data, consumer reviews and ratings, and vehicle sales information. These prestigious awards provide a helpful service by allowing shoppers to narrow their new-car consideration list and purchase a new vehicle with confidence.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

[1] These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

[2] Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all movement within the vehicle. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.

[3] Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

