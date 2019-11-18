2020 Kia Telluride named Motortrend's SUV of the Year

"The Telluride has been an undeniable success since its launch earlier this year, with an impressive number of consumers rediscovering Kia in the highly competitive SUV segment and more than 45,000 units sold to-date," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. "Earning MotorTrend's coveted SUV of the Year award is an honor and a historic moment for the brand, serving to further reinforce Kia's transformation to a world-class automaker."

Designed in California and assembled in Georgia, the 2020 Telluride's bold and boxy shape and sophisticated exterior accents convey a spirit of adventure and possibility. That sentiment is strengthened by its engineering, delivering an enjoyable and confidence-inspiring driving experience. The mid-size SUV offers impressive interior luxury and an upscale cabin, complemented by an array of advanced technology and safety systems1 featuring standard Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear, Lane Following Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Forward Collision Assist and available Highway Drive Assist, Driver Talk, multi-Bluetooth Connectivity and more.

"This year's MotorTrend SUV of the Year competition was one of the most competitive we've ever had, which makes Kia Telluride's win all the more significant," said MotorTrend Editor-in-Chief Edward Loh. "Telluride absolutely nails our awards criteria – it's gorgeous, spacious, technology-laden, and offers a great ride for an astonishingly fair price. Congratulations to Kia and the Telluride team."

With a more than 20-year history, the MotorTrend SUV of the Year award is one of the most sought-after honors by global automotive manufacturers. SUV of the Year judges are comprised of MotorTrend staff as well as two guest judges, Johan de Nysschen, former head of Audi of America, Infiniti Motor Co., and Cadillac division and Tom Gale, former head of Chrysler design. Vehicles are evaluated against six key criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence and performance of intended function to determine the finalists and ultimately, the winners.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power2 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

