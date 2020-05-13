2020 Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Research Report: Key Trends, Growth Opportunities and Challenges

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market: Focus on Technology, Chemistry, End Source, and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market analyzed is expected to show healthy growth in the coming years. The market is anticipated to reach 359.6 kilotons by 2025.



The staggering adoption of lithium-ion batteries portrays that it would continue being a prominent source of clean energy at least till the next decade, especially in the electromobility field. Thus, a huge dominance of lithium-ion batteries can be anticipated given the ongoing and anticipated trends.

The surge in the consumption of lithium-ion batteries further emphasize on the disposal of batteries that have reached their end-of-life. Most batteries end up in landfills and become a threat to the environment. The recycling of lithium-ion batteries, therefore, become play a crucial role in developing a closed loop system whereby the recovered materials can be reused in the batteries and help in meeting the rising demand for raw materials in the battery.



The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is at a very niche level when compared with the other batteries such as lead-acid batteries. The government enforcement and market-based incentives for simplifying the designing process of the battery to facilitate easy disassembling are anticipated to play a key role in the recycling industry. A sound infrastructure to promote the collection of dead batteries and innovate technologies for executing the entire recycling process on a large scale are two essential factors that could escalate the recycling rates of lithium-ion batteries.



The recycling of lithium-ion batteries requires supportive regulations and government-enforced laws to ensure smooth collection and recycling of waste batteries. Recycling of the batteries would help in reducing the overall emission and energy consumption related to the mining of fresh raw materials. In fact, adequate supply of recovered raw materials would help in alleviating the material scarcity and thereby minimize the market price.



Key Companies in the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market



The key market players in the global lithium-ion battery recycling market include Accurec Recycling GmbH, Akkuser Oy, Batrec Industrie AG, Chemetall GmbH, DOWA ECO-SYSTEM CO., LTD., Fortum Oyj, GEM Co., Ltd, Glencore plc, Hunan Brunp Recycling, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Recupyl, Redux GmbH, Retriev Technologies, SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., and Umicore N.V./S.A.



Key Questions Answered



Why should an existing battery manufacturing company consider venturing into the recycling market, and what are the future growth opportunities?

For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas in terms of technology and battery chemistry could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

Which are the promising companies that have obtained financial support to develop their products and markets?

How does the supply chain function in the lithium-ion battery recycling market?

Which technology segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the lithium-ion battery recycling market during 2018-2025?

Which are the key end-source areas from which different lithium-ion batteries have been recycled 2018, and which chemistries should be targeted by the recyclers during the forecast period, 2019-2025?

Which are the players that are highly active in the lithium-ion battery recycling market?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for lithium-ion battery recycling? Which regions and countries are leading in the recycling business, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019-2025?

Which are the consumption patterns of lithium-ion battery recycling from end-source in different regions and the adoption pattern of different technologies in multiple countries and regions during the period 2018-2025?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries in Multiple Applications

1.1.2 Toxicity, High Reactiveness, and Flammability of Lithium-Ion Batteries Driving the Demand for Proper Disposal and Recycling Methods

1.1.3 Depletion and High Cost of Lithium and Cobalt Reserves

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Regulatory Gaps and Logistic Issues

1.2.2 Difficult Segregation of Lithium-Ion Battery From Lead Acid for Recycling

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Building an Effective Model to Promote Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

1.3.2 Profit Generation With the Help of Gate Fees



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.3 Business Expansions

2.4 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

2.5 Other Key Activities

2.6 Investments and Funding



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.3 Threat of New Entrants (High)

3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)

3.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low)

3.6 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

3.7 Intensity of Competition (High)

3.8 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.8.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis (by Technology)



4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market (by Technology), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Hydrometallurgy

4.3 Pyrometallurgy

4.4 Direct Recycling



5 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market (by Chemistry), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

5.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

5.4 Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM or NMC)

5.5 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

5.6 Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA)



6 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market (by End Source), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)

Note: A quick preview of the section. The end-sources are further divided into sub segments

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Electrical and Electronics

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Power Tools

6.5 Industrial

6.6 Others



7 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market (by Region), Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 China

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 North America

7.5 Europe

7.6 Rest-of-the-World



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Accurec Recycling GmbH

8.2 Akkuser Oy

8.3 Batrec Industrie AG

8.4 Chemetall GmbH

8.5 DOWA ECO-SYSTEM Co. Ltd.

8.6 Fortum Oyj

8.7 GEM Co. Ltd.

8.8 Glencore plc

8.9 Hunan Brunp Recycling

8.10 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Co.

8.11 Recupyl

8.12 Redux GmbH

8.13 Retriev Technologies

8.14 SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd.

8.15 Umicore N.V./S.A.



