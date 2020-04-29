2020 Market Analysis for the Wood and Competitive Decking Market in the US, Featuring Key Industry Players Including AZEK, Fortune Brands, Trex and Westlake Chemical
Apr 29, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood & Competitive Decking - 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes US demand for decking by product, market, and region. Decks are defined as unroofed, floored areas that are attached to the exterior of a structure. Typically, they are located at the rear of a building. This study encompasses deck boards, which are used to make the floor of the deck, as well as railing systems (consisting of a top rail, spindles, and bottom rail) and other built-in accessories, such as stairs, benches, and planter boxes.
Decking products are broken out by:
- Wood: pressure treated wood (southern yellow pine, ponderosa pine, douglas and hemlock fir, and other treated wood, such as cypress, Siberian larch, birch, maple, and ash), redwood, cedar, tropical hardwood - such as ipe, mahogany, teak, tigerwood, cambara, garapa, cumaru, balau, and meranti - and other wood species, such as untreated white oak and black walnut, as well as other types of oak
- wood-plastic composite, which can be segmented by plastic type and surface treatment: plastic type: wood-polyethylene and other combinations such wood-PVC and wood-polypropylene, surface treatment: capstock-coated and uncoated varieties. Capstock-coated composite decking is encapsulated with a plastic resin, usually either PVC or an acrylic compound
- plastic and other materials: plastic: vinyl, including both standard and cellular PVC; polyethylene; polystyrene; polypropylene; and laminated PVC membranes, other materials including fiberglass, aluminum and other metals, concrete, stone, and nonwood composites
The major market segments analyzed are:
- new residential
- residential renovation
- new commercial
- commercial renovation
- new nonbuilding
- nonbuilding renovation
The residential building market is further segmented by housing type (single-family, multifamily, and manufactured housing). Commercial structures on which decks are usually installed include bars, restaurants, hotels, casinos, resorts, spas, and other entertainment facilities.
The non-building segment encompasses decks that are not attached to a building. The majority of these decks are located in coastal or other waterfront areas and include boardwalks, docks, marinas, and piers. Non-building decks also include walkways and platforms at national, state, or local parks; amusement parks; water parks; and playgrounds. In many cases, decks in these applications are built through municipal or other government contracts.
Companies Mentioned
- AZEK
- Fortune Brands
- Trex
- Westlake Chemical
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview
- Key Findings
- Foreign Trade & Tariffs
- Historical Market Trends
- Decking Demand by Product
- Definition & Scope
- Volume Demand (Lineal Feet)
- Value Demand
- Decking Demand by Market
- Decking Substructure Demand
- Pricing Trends
3. Factors Affecting Decking Demand
- Construction Industry Outlook
- Regulatory & Environmental Trends
- Building Codes
- Timber Harvesting, Recyclability, & Treated Lumber
- Decking Installation & Labor Shortages
- Lifecycle Costs
- Style Trends & Aesthetic Appeal
- Outdoor Living Trends
4. Wood Decking
- Wood Decking: Volume & Value Demand
- Types of Wood Decking
- Demand by Wood Type
- Pressure-Treated Wood
- Redwood
- Cedar
- Tropical Hardwood & Other Wood Types
- Wood Decking: Demand by Market
- Wood Decking: Demand by Application (New vs. Renovation)
- Wood Decking: Demand by Installation Method
- Wood Decking: Suppliers
5. Wood-Plastic Composite Decking
- Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Volume & Value Demand
- Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Demand by Plastic Type
- Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Demand by Market
- Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Demand by Application (New vs. Renovation)
- Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Demand by Installation Method
- Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Demand by Surface Treatment
- Market Share
6. Plastic & Other Decking
- Plastic & Other Decking: Volume & Value Demand
- Plastic & Other Decking: Demand by Market
- Plastic Decking
- Plastic Decking: Demand by Material
- Vinyl Decking Demand by Function
- Vinyl Decking Demand by Type
- Polyethylene & Other Plastic Decking
- Plastic Decking Market Share
- Other Decking Product Demand
7. Residential Building Markets
- Key Findings
- Residential Building Demand by Application & Product
- New Residential
- Residential Renovation
- Residential Housing Types
- Demand by Housing Type
- Single-Family Housing
- Multifamily Housing
- Manufactured Housing
8. Commercial & Nonbuilding Markets
- Key Findings
- Commercial Markets
- Commercial Markets Demand by Application & Product
- New Commercial
- Commercial Renovation
- Nonbuilding Markets
- Nonbuilding Markets Demand by Application & Product
- New Nonbuilding
- Nonbuilding Renovation
9. Regions
- Key Findings
- Demand by Region
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
10. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Wood Decking
- Wood-Plastic Composite, Plastic, & Other Decking Materials
- Product Development
- Manufacturing
- Marketing
- Distribution
- Cooperative Agreements
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/upiqn7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article