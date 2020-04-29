2020 Market Analysis for the Wood and Competitive Decking Market in the US, Featuring Key Industry Players Including AZEK, Fortune Brands, Trex and Westlake Chemical

DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood & Competitive Decking - 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes US demand for decking by product, market, and region. Decks are defined as unroofed, floored areas that are attached to the exterior of a structure. Typically, they are located at the rear of a building. This study encompasses deck boards, which are used to make the floor of the deck, as well as railing systems (consisting of a top rail, spindles, and bottom rail) and other built-in accessories, such as stairs, benches, and planter boxes.



Decking products are broken out by:

Wood: pressure treated wood (southern yellow pine, ponderosa pine, douglas and hemlock fir, and other treated wood, such as cypress, Siberian larch, birch, maple, and ash), redwood, cedar, tropical hardwood - such as ipe, mahogany, teak, tigerwood, cambara, garapa, cumaru, balau, and meranti - and other wood species, such as untreated white oak and black walnut, as well as other types of oak

wood-plastic composite, which can be segmented by plastic type and surface treatment: plastic type: wood-polyethylene and other combinations such wood-PVC and wood-polypropylene, surface treatment: capstock-coated and uncoated varieties. Capstock-coated composite decking is encapsulated with a plastic resin, usually either PVC or an acrylic compound

plastic and other materials: plastic: vinyl, including both standard and cellular PVC; polyethylene; polystyrene; polypropylene; and laminated PVC membranes, other materials including fiberglass, aluminum and other metals, concrete, stone, and nonwood composites

The major market segments analyzed are:

new residential

residential renovation

new commercial

commercial renovation

new nonbuilding

nonbuilding renovation

The residential building market is further segmented by housing type (single-family, multifamily, and manufactured housing). Commercial structures on which decks are usually installed include bars, restaurants, hotels, casinos, resorts, spas, and other entertainment facilities.



The non-building segment encompasses decks that are not attached to a building. The majority of these decks are located in coastal or other waterfront areas and include boardwalks, docks, marinas, and piers. Non-building decks also include walkways and platforms at national, state, or local parks; amusement parks; water parks; and playgrounds. In many cases, decks in these applications are built through municipal or other government contracts.

Companies Mentioned



AZEK

Fortune Brands

Trex

Westlake Chemical

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview

Key Findings

Foreign Trade & Tariffs

Historical Market Trends

Decking Demand by Product

Definition & Scope

Volume Demand (Lineal Feet)

Value Demand

Decking Demand by Market

Decking Substructure Demand

Pricing Trends

3. Factors Affecting Decking Demand

Construction Industry Outlook

Regulatory & Environmental Trends

Building Codes

Timber Harvesting, Recyclability, & Treated Lumber

Decking Installation & Labor Shortages

Lifecycle Costs

Style Trends & Aesthetic Appeal

Outdoor Living Trends

4. Wood Decking

Wood Decking: Volume & Value Demand

Types of Wood Decking

Demand by Wood Type

Pressure-Treated Wood

Redwood

Cedar

Tropical Hardwood & Other Wood Types

Wood Decking: Demand by Market

Wood Decking: Demand by Application (New vs. Renovation)

Wood Decking: Demand by Installation Method

Wood Decking: Suppliers

5. Wood-Plastic Composite Decking

Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Volume & Value Demand

Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Demand by Plastic Type

Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Demand by Market

Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Demand by Application (New vs. Renovation)

Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Demand by Installation Method

Wood-Plastic Composite Decking: Demand by Surface Treatment

Market Share

6. Plastic & Other Decking

Plastic & Other Decking: Volume & Value Demand

Plastic & Other Decking: Demand by Market

Plastic Decking

Plastic Decking: Demand by Material

Vinyl Decking Demand by Function

Vinyl Decking Demand by Type

Polyethylene & Other Plastic Decking

Plastic Decking Market Share

Other Decking Product Demand

7. Residential Building Markets

Key Findings

Residential Building Demand by Application & Product

New Residential

Residential Renovation

Residential Housing Types

Demand by Housing Type

Single-Family Housing

Multifamily Housing

Manufactured Housing

8. Commercial & Nonbuilding Markets

Key Findings

Commercial Markets

Commercial Markets Demand by Application & Product

New Commercial

Commercial Renovation

Nonbuilding Markets

Nonbuilding Markets Demand by Application & Product

New Nonbuilding

Nonbuilding Renovation

9. Regions

Key Findings

Demand by Region

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

10. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Wood Decking

Wood-Plastic Composite, Plastic, & Other Decking Materials

Product Development

Manufacturing

Marketing

Distribution

Cooperative Agreements

Mergers & Acquisitions

List of Industry Participants

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/upiqn7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

