2020 Market Report on European Market for Lighting Fixtures: Directory of 350 European Lighting Fixtures Companies
May 19, 2020, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Market for Lighting Fixtures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "European Market for Lighting Fixtures" report provides a breakdown of lighting fixtures market in 30 European countries by segment (Consumer and Professional lighting fixtures market), by products and applications and by light source.
Sales data and market shares for over 100 European and International players operating in this area and country data updated to 2019. Activity trend, international trade, product trends: 2014-2019 and forecasts 2020-2023.
Highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures in Europe, Residential-Consumer lighting and Technical-Professional lighting, the following terminology is used:
- Residential/Consumer lighting, broken down by style and by positioning of the lamp.
- Architectural/Commercial lighting: indoor lighting fixtures for Hospitality, Offices, Retail, Museums and other places of entertainment, including downlights, low and high voltage spotlights and professional projectors, fluorescence systems, decorative lighting with size or other characteristics designed for markets like hotels, shops, offices, restaurants.
- Industrial lighting: indoor lighting fixtures for industrial use, including healthcare lighting, weather-proof, explosion-proof, marine and emergency lighting.
- Outdoor lighting, broken down into residential lighting, urban landscape and city centres lighting, street lighting and lighting for major roads, lighting for tunnels and galleries, sporting facilities and other large area spaces, Christmas and special events lighting.
- Lamps
- Lighting controls
A financial analysis is based on a sample of over 350 European companies active in the lighting sector, and includes profitability ratios, structure ratios, employment data and per employee ratios
The analysis of lighting fixtures distribution channels in Europe covers: direct sales and contract, specialist lighting stores, furniture/lifestyle stores and chains, wholesalers, DIY and Hyper stores, e-commerce. A breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel is available for most of the main companies. Short profiles of key influencers for the Contract market, such as architectural offices, free-lance designers, lighting designers, are also provided.
A breakdown of lighting fixtures exports and imports for each European Country considered is provided by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, also considering the performance of the main European companies on extra EU30 markets.
Lighting fixtures sales by product and by European country of destination are provided for the major local and International companies operating in this market. Market shares and short profiles are also included.
Key Topics Covered:
1. BASIC DATA
- Europe. Total lighting market by segment: Lighting Fixtures, LED and Conventional Lamps, Lighting Controls
- Europe. Lighting fixtures market by segment: Residential/Consumer, Architectural/Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor
- Total lighting market by European country
- Lighting fixtures production, international trade and consumption by European country
2. ACTIVITY TREND
- Total Europe and for each European country considered: Activity trend 2014-2019 and forecast 2020-2023. Trend of production, consumption, international trade of lighting fixtures and comparison with selected country indicator
3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE
- Total Europe and for each European country considered: International trade. Exports and Imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, 2014-2019
4. MARKET STRUCTURE
- Products and applications. Residential Lighting Fixtures sales breakdown by style and by product.
- LED and Conventional sources.
- Financial analysis based on a sample of over 350 European companies active in the lighting sector.
5. DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
- Lighting fixtures sales breakdown by distribution channel.
- A selection of contacts for the Contract market: Architectural and design offices; Lighting designers
- Lighting demand in a selected sample of European cities: 2013 and 2018 estimates, 2023 forecast
6. SALES BY PRODUCT: MAJOR COMPANIES MARKET SHARE
- Total Lighting; Lamps; Lighting Controls; Lighting Fixtures: sales in Europe and market shares for a sample of 50 among the leading companies
- Residential/consumer lighting fixtures. Focus on the Design segment
- Commercial lighting: Hospitality, Office, Retail, Art and Museum, Entertainment, Schools and infrastructures
- Industrial, Healthcare and Emergency lighting
- Outdoor lighting: Residential outdoor, Urban landscape, Street and Tunnel lighting, Area lighting
7. SALES BY COUNTRY: MAJOR COMPANIES MARKET SHARE
- For each European Country considered: lighting sales and market shares for a sample of 50 among the leading companies and short profiles
- Extra European sales: Russia and CIS Countries, Middle East and Africa, Asia and Pacific, North America, Central-South America
Appendix: Directory of 350 European lighting fixtures companies
Companies Mentioned
- AEC Illuminazione
- Arianna
- Artemide
- Bro
- Bega
- Beghelli
- Belid
- Brilliant
- Briloner
- Cariboni
- Clay Paky
- Corep
- CU Phosco
- Current
- Dar Lighting
- Dialight
- Dietal
- Disano
- Eclatec
- Eglo
- Elba
- Erco
- Es-System
- Etap
- Europhane
- Fagerhult
- Faro
- Glamox
- Hortilux
- iGuzzini
- Ikea
- Lasvit
- LED Group
- LEDS-C4
- Ledvance
- LightMakers
- Linea Light
- Lival
- Lled
- Lucibel
- Lumenpulse
- Lumina
- Molto Luce
- Nordeon
- Nordic Light
- Norka
- NVC,Occhio
- Opple
- Osram
- Panasonic
- RZB
- Sammode
- Schrder
- Searchlight
- Simes
- SLV
- Stahl
- Tamlite
- Thorpe
- Tospo
- Trato
- Trilux
- Tulux
- Viabizzuno
- V-Tac
- Verpan
- Viokef
- Vyrtych
- Vizulo
- Waldmann
- Xal
- Yankon
- Zemper
- Zumtobel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjpi7c
