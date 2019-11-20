LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda has always adopted a human-centric approach to building cars. With the U.S. debut of the all-new Mazda CX-30, the brand has taken this approach to another level. The CX-30 has a feeling of oneness that extends beyond the drive. It is a five-seat crossover made for a wide range of fans, especially young people who are approaching significant life transitions. Mazda wants the CX-30 to be able to help these fans enjoy those milestones to the fullest and become an essential partner in their daily lives.

2020 Mazda CX-30: Inspiring The Road Ahead

CX-30 is the second model to adopt the latest evolution of Kodo design, a more mature interpretation of the striking design ethos. Based on sleek and bold styling, CX-30 is meant to evoke creativity in one's life. Realizing two contrasting expressions, the compact crossover has the flowing beauty of a coupe and the bold proportions of an SUV. Mazda's signature wing takes on a sharper and deeper form to achieve a strong, refined front end that is suggestive of forward motion. The diagonal angle of the rear window gives the vehicle a coupe-like silhouette while the narrowed arch shape of the liftgate makes the body look shorter and wider for a powerful stance. This allows for purposeful design of the trunk that maintains its usefulness without giving the CX-30 a box-like appearance. Offered in seven body colors, including Polymetal Gray, which was recently introduced for the 2019 Mazda3. Going beyond beauty, CX-30 is meant to look compact on the outside, but spacious on the inside.

The appealing exterior is matched with a comfortable, premium-feeling interior. By studying the human body, engineers focused on developing seats that can help provide the proper posture for all occupants, not just the driver. The idea is for each ride in the CX-30 to be a pleasant time for all. The human-centric cockpit helps the driver feel connected with the vehicle but is not isolating from the other occupants. The floor console is outfitted with convenient, easy to access features and storage compartments, but intentionally eschews a distinct divide between the driver and front passenger. The openness of the cabin encourages conversation that helps brings people together through the time spent in the CX-30. A focus on interior comfort and everyday user-friendliness makes this all-new compact crossover a car for everyone.

With an inviting cabin, the engineers wanted to preserve the peaceful environment by focusing on the noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). Nearly every aspect of the CX-30 was measured, from the tires to the headliner, to minimize any road noise. During a comprehensive study on how sounds are transmitted through the vehicle's cabin, speakers were repositioned depending on their frequency to produce a better sound. One of those changes was to mount the woofers, normally found in the doors of most cars, onto the side cowls. This allows for an audio system with more bass that won't rattle the doors. As an additional benefit, the lack of a speaker port in the door reduced another area where potential road noise could disrupt the experience in the CX-30. Ingenious solutions such as this reflect the passion and attention to detail by Mazda engineers and designers working together to achieve a common goal of providing the best experience possible for the brand's fans.

Other design features include the rear footwell being slightly slanted to provide rear passengers optimal space to sit relaxed in the rear seats. The side sills in the door jams are subtly rounded to ensure comfort when entering or exiting the CX-30 in case one's legs inadvertently make contact with it, while not creating a gap in the door seams. Significant effort goes into the craftsmanship of a Mazda vehicle. While attention to those efforts might not be noticed right away, it will be felt throughout the enriching experience of driving and owning a Mazda.

Another key focus of a human-centric approach is helping the driver drive with peace of mind. Being one with the CX-30 is more than just the driving dynamics, it's the feeling of confidence and security in the cabin. The ideal seating position is important, especially for the driver. The driver's seating position is set high to provide a clear field of view and let the driver focus on the road ahead. For clear visibility, the shape and thickness of the a-pillars and c-pillars are minimized to help reduce blind spots, while a rear quarter window offers a way to perceive potential vehicles or objects in the rear. Further, attention was taken when positioning all of the instruments in the CX-30. For example, the positioning of the shifter and commander control on the floor console is optimized for operating stability, ease and comfort. The available Active Driving Display, meters and standard 8.8-inch center display were all redesigned to present information in a simple fashion, while the fonts used were unified to create a pleasing and consistent look.

To deepen the bond of the ownership experience, the brand is introducing Mazda Connected Services as a standard feature on all CX-30 models. This new service, accessed by logging into the MyMazda app, will provide even more convenience, peace of mind and safety for fans. The app will help provide the assurance to know and control the state of CX-30 remotely. This includes being able to lock or unlock the doors, remote starting the engine or even activating the hazard lights. In the app, CX-30's status can be monitored, such as oil and fuel levels or tire pressure. Mazda Connected Services will also notify the owner of any important vehicle alerts or messages from Mazda, such as recall information. In case of emergencies, Mazda Roadside Assistance or 911 can be called through Mazda Connected Services. Additionally, in-car Wi-Fi hot spot is included with Mazda Connected Services. Being more connected with the car as well as the brand will help heighten the entire premium ownership experience.

The proportions of the CX-30 give the compact crossover the freedom to go just about anywhere. It's strong presence, class-leading standard horsepower[3] and available i-Activ all-wheel drive all results in it being able to be driven effortlessly. At the same time, it's as compact as possible to easily maneuver in tight situations, such as narrow roads or parking spaces. When driving anywhere, the trunk must be just as capable to fit all the items one might need. Aligned with studying human habits, Mazda engineers and designers conducted research together to better understand the needs of the space. By creating a life-size test model, they were able to test real-life situations and have a variety of people adjust the height of the trunk with a pedal. Through careful examination, the ideal height and size were determined to allow ease of loading cargo, a spacious cabin for both luggage and rear passengers while maintaining a compact and sporty design. It's a challenge that Mazda was able to overcome in order to provide the best possible premium experience for its fans.

The various design concepts, minute refinements and many other details may seem trivial on their own, but together help create a more natural experience in the CX-30. These design concepts along with premium packaging options help create an all-new vehicle that Mazda is very excited about.

Mazda Connected Services with three-year trial on all features and in-car Wi-Fi hot spot with six-months or 2GB trial is a new feature standard on all CX-30 models. CX-30 comes standard with more premium features such as an 8.8-inch large center display with Mazda ConnectTM, an AM/FM eight-speaker sound system with HD RadioTM, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, automatic on/off LED headlights, electronic parking brake, floor console armrest with storage compartments and cloth seats. Features such as two front USB inputs, power windows with one-touch up/down feature, rain-sensing windshield wiper, push button start, rearview camera and remote keyless illuminated entry system add convenience for all. The stunning design features 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED taillights, LED daytime running lights and a matte finish front grille. For peace of mind, standard i-Activsense safety includes Driver Attention Alert, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, Smart Brake Support and High Beam Control.

With the CX-30 Select trim level, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM capabilities, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry are included. The driver can appreciate leather steering wheel and shift knob, while all occupants will notice the leatherette seating surfaces, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air conditioning vents and rear armrest with cupholders. This trim also upgrades to 18-inch alloy wheels and includes a rear privacy glass.

Upgrading to the CX-30 Preferred will allow occupants to benefit from the Bose® 12-speaker premium audio, gloss finish speaker grille, shark fin antenna, heated front seats, eight-way power and memory driver's seat with lumbar support, memory position door mirrors, black gloss finish front grille and SiriusXM® with three-month trial subscription.

For the most refined experience, the top-trim CX-30 Premium includes a windshield-projected Active Driving Display, leather seats, power liftgate, power moonroof, Adaptive Front Lighting system, roof rails, paddle shifters, cylinder deactivation and LED Signature illumination headlights and taillights.

All CX-30's are equipped with a four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.5 paired with a quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. This engine provides class-leading standard horsepower of 186 hp[4] and is rated to deliver up to 186 lb-ft of torque. The compact crossover is equipped with Mazda's new off-road traction assist feature, which can potentially help the driver when adventuring on uneven terrain. When the diagonal wheels lose traction, off-road traction assist will stop reducing the engine torque and increase the brake force on the wheels without traction. This transfers power to the wheels still on the ground to help allow the vehicle to regain traction and continue the drive. G-Vectoring Control Plus and front-wheel drive are standard, while Mazda's predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive is available on all trim levels.

A lot of dedication and effort goes into the development of an all-new vehicle, and Mazda spared no expense for the CX-30. The compact crossover is the ideal size to take on an uplifting journey, big or small. It will create an atmosphere where both the driver and passengers can enjoy everyone's company while carrying whatever luggage might be needed for the day's adventure. It is capable of celebrating all of life's milestones with you and before you know it, you'll feel completely at ease in the CX-30's embrace.

MSRP[5] FOR THE 2020 MAZDA CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:



Front-Wheel Drive i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-30 $21,900 $23,300 CX-30 Select $23,900 $25,300 CX-30 Preferred $26,200 $27,600 CX-30 Premium $28,200 $29,600

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal $595 Machine Gray Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $200

1 Based on standard engine horsepower of Subcompact CUV/SUV non-luxury/non-premium segment (Mazda Segmentation) as of November 2019.

2 MSRP does not include $1,045 for destination and handling ($1,090 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

