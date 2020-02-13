2020 Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, Mazda6, CX-3, and CX-5 Earn IIHS "TOP SAFETY PICK+" AWARD

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced that the Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, Mazda6, CX-3, and CX-5 vehicles have earned its 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. Mazda's CX-9 Crossover earns an additional TOP SAFETY PICK for 2020 Model Year (MY) when equipped with specific headlights. IIHS noted Mazda as a standout, earning more awards than any other automaker.

Mazda Has Most 2020 IIHS “TOP SAFETY PICK+” Awards of Any Other Automaker

To qualify for the 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, Mazda vehicles earned good ratings in each of the Institute's six crashworthiness evaluations: moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints & seats. Mazda vehicles also earned advanced or superior ratings for front crash prevention in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Additionally, Mazda achieved good or acceptable headlight ratings, with the "plus" awarded to its models that come exclusively with good or acceptable rated headlights.

"We are proud to be the top 2020 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award recipient. It's a big accomplishment and stems from our commitment to our owners," said Mazda President Jeff Guyton. "Always keeping our customers in mind, Mazda is dedicated to providing the most advanced safety technologies, giving our customers a more enjoyable and confident driving experience."

Mazda's i-Activsense is an umbrella term covering a series of advanced safety technologies which make use of detection devices such as milliwave radars and cameras. They include active safety technologies that support safer driving by helping the driver to recognize potential hazards, and pre-crash safety technologies which help to avert collisions or reduce their severity in situations where they cannot be avoided. Mazda's i-Activsense advanced safety technologies include Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning, Smart Brake Support, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Control, Adaptive Front-Lighting System, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

To learn more about Mazda's i-Activsense advanced safety technology, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website - https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

