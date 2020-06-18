2020 Medical Image Analysis Software Market Analysis with Forecasts to 2027, Featuring Key Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, MIM Software, Inc and Aquilab SAS
Jun 18, 2020, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Software Type, by Modality (Radiographic, Ultrasound), by Imaging Type, by End Use, by Application and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical image analysis software market size is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.15% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases creates demand for effective diagnostics solutions, which spurs demand for medical image analysis software. The high growth is majorly attributed to an increase in usage and uptake of image analysis solutions for diagnosis.
In addition, a shifting focus to provide enhanced care has led to the incorporation of various computer aided diagnosis systems, which is further contributing to the market growth. Introduction of technologically advanced products such as 3D/4D platforms and multimodality imaging platforms is also forecast to increase the demand for the software in the forthcoming years.
Various benefits such as flexibility and high-resolution images, along with convenient use of multi-modal integrated workflows, are expected to bolster demand and increase product penetration throughout the forecast period. Stand-alone platforms are anticipated to witness steady growth. These platforms are user-friendly and cost less as compared to integrated solutions. These solutions offer more details and features and are used by researchers, allowing them to share and access research data and analyses, thereby enhancing their ability to diagnose, research, monitor, and treat disorders.
Key Report Highlights
- Standalone medical image analysis software segment is expected to witness lucrative CAGR of around 8.6% from 2020 to 2027
- On the basis of modality, the ultrasound segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period
- 3D imaging software segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period
- Oncology application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period, owing to the increased applications of image analysis software in cancer diagnostics
- In terms of end use, hospitals held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to increasing adoption of these systems for medical imaging in diagnosis of various diseases
- Asia Pacific is expected to showcase significant CAGR of around 8.9% owing to presence of unmet clinical needs
- The global market is fragmented in nature. Companies to witness fierce competition as the industry is technology driven
- Strategies implemented by key players include collaborative agreements, new product launches, and geographical expansion
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segment Outlook
Chapter 3 Medical Image Analysis Software Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Medical Image Analysis Software Market Dynamics
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.5 Scope Of Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging, 2019
3.6 Medical Image Analysis Software: Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4 Competitive & Vendor Landscape
4.1 Participation Categorization
4.2 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
4.3 Public Companies
4.4 Private Companies
Chapter 5 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Software Type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
5.1 Software Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Software Type, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 6 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Modality, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
6.1 Modality Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Modality, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 7 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Imaging Type, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
7.1 Imaging Type Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
7.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Imaging Type, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 8 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
8.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
8.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Application, 2016 to 2027
Chapter 9 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
9.1 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027
9.2 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by End Use , 2016 to 2027
Chapter 10 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Software Type, Modality, Imaging Type, Application, End Use 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)
10.1 Regional Market Snapshot
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.6 MEA
Chapter 11 Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Competitive Analysis
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- GE Healthcare, Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)
- Spacelabs Healthcare
- MIM Software, Inc.
- Aquilab SAS
- ESAOTE SPA
- Merge Healthcare, Inc. (IBM)
- ClaroNav, Inc.
- Xinapse, Inc.
- Bruker
