2020 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Canceled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer has announced cancellation of the 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give but remains committed to the LPGA and the tournament's ongoing success.

Meijer tentatively rescheduled the June tournament for Oct. 1-4 at Blythefield Country Club before ultimately making the final decision to cancel. The cancellation will allow for the ShopRite LPGA Classic, originally scheduled for May, to move forward in October.

"Meijer is committed to supporting our communities and the seventh Meijer LPGA Classic will be no exception once the time is right," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We know this event is an annual tradition for many families here in West Michigan, and while we are disappointed that this summer will feel different without it, we plan to continue supporting the community through this tournament in years to come."

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic will be held June 7-13. Additionally, Meijer has extended its relationship with the LPGA beyond 2021 with details to follow in the future.

"We were all looking forward to the sense of community this tournament offers, but this year's event could not provide the quality of experience and, most importantly, safety, that our golfers, volunteers, spectators and staff have come to expect from us," Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director Cathy Cooper said. "This was a difficult decision, but we are excited to bring the LPGA's best tournament for families and foodies back to West Michigan next year bigger than ever before."

Spectators who already purchased tickets to the tournament, and all its supporting events like the three-day Grand Taste Experience and the 5k Run & Walk presented by Kellogg's, will receive a full refund. Volunteer fees will also be refunded.

All refunds will be automatically processed; no action is needed for the refund process to begin. Please allow up to 15 business days for the refund to process. If you have any questions, please email [email protected].

The Meijer LPGA Classic hosts a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the six tournaments have generated more than $5.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

SOURCE Meijer

