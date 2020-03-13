2020 Microfluidics Start-up Identification Report - 50+ Start-ups Identified & Mapped

DUBLIN, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfluidics Start-up Identification" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Features of the Report



PDF with > 310+ slides

Identification of the start-ups that recently started to work in the field of Microfluidics

Mapping of the new start-ups

Segmentation by technology and application

Focused analysis of the projects aiming at Oncology, Diabetes and Neurology

Description of the start-ups and their microfluidic-related projects

Presentation of all their published patent families

Description of key people and their background

Excel database containing all patents analyzed in the report

Over 50 start-ups working in the field of Microfluidics were identified



Microfluidics is a very dynamic technological field and the global microfluidics market is expected to grow and reach US$ 42.17 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 13.73% from 2019 to 2029.

Involving numerous technologies and having numerous applications (e.g. Healthcare, Biotech., the Environment, Microelectronics, etc.), this domain sees the arrival of numerous startups every year. In this highly diverse and rapidly changing ecosystem, it is crucial to identify new players and monitor their activities to determine opportunities, threats, potential partnerships and collaborations. Because of their small size and technological diversity, these young companies are hard to identify by conventional approaches (web searches, workshops etc.).



In this report, the publisher has therefore investigated Microfluidics-related patents in order to identify startups through their patent filings. More than 50 startups incorporated between 2014 and 2019 were thus identified, and for each of them, the report describes their main activity, products, patents, and key people among their staff. This study reveals that Oncology is by far the market explored the most by startups working in the field of Microfluidics. Diabetes, Neurology and the Environment are also markets of interest for some startups identified. The leading applications being Molecular Biology & Biochemistry assays, followed by cell separation & analysis, droplet processing and electrode-based biosensors.



Detecting hidden companies - Looking at patent documents makes it possible to identify companies that do not communicate much or even at all. It is a good way to detect companies that could not be found using more conventional methods (e.g. trade fairs, conferences, web searches, etc.).



Assessing the technology - Technology is one of the keys to a startup's success and being able to understand and assess it is highly valuable. The specification of a patent document includes a lot of technical information that can be used to determine the advantages brought by new inventions. The patent claims can also be used to determine the protection the applicant is asking for, and therefore where its interest resides.



Identifying the key people - The success of a startup is strongly linked to the team that composes it. It is therefore important to know the founders and inventors to assess the odds of its success. Patents enable the identification of inventors inside the companies. These inventors are technical experts who have laid the foundation of the technology the startup is developing. Describing the background of key people can help in understanding the startup project, and their history can reveal the extent of the know-how they have accumulated.

Startup Identification



Startups have been identified by screening the patent documents published in 2019 claiming microfluidic technologies. For each startup identified, the report provides a complete description of its activity and products/prototypes. Its link to a university, information about funding rounds and government/agency grants or subsidies are also described.



Patent Description



This report includes a detailed description of all the patents filed by identified startups. The elements provided in each overview slide provide essential information to quickly understand the patented technology. For each patent family described, the publication number of Granted/Registered and Pending members are provided, as well as the main claim, the alleged technical advantage provided by the invention and the most relevant figure explaining how the invention can be carried out.



Key People Description



This report includes a description of the key people involved in each selected startup. Knowing the key people behind a startup helps assessing its chances of success by determining their individual strength and their complementarity. This report is focused on the description of the people who have a technical background. For each key person, the report shows a summary of their educational background, employment history, as well as a short description about their patents and scientific publications.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



Objectives of the Report

Scope of the Report

2. Methodology

Patent Search, Selection and Analysis

Search Strategy

Terminologies for Patent Analysis

3. Executive Summary



4. New Start-ups



5. Publisher Presentation



