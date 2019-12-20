2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Receives Overall 5-Star Safety Rating In Latest NHTSA Crash Testing

The Eclipse Cross performed well in all categories of the evaluation, scoring five out of five stars on the passenger side frontal-crash test and four out of five stars on the driver's side. Eclipse Cross also earned five out of five stars in the combined side crash ratings and four out of five stars in the rollover test.

"The safety of our customers on the road is of the utmost importance to us, and receiving a 5-Star rating from NHTSA validates our engineers' efforts to design the highest level of quality and safety into every vehicle we build," said Cason Grover, director, product planning, MMNA. "Eclipse Cross continues to offer consumers an impressive combination of value, performance and dependability, along with top-level safety scores."

The Eclipse Cross entered the 2020 model year with increased availability of driver assistance systems and an expansion of trim configurations. New for 2020 is the increased availability of a two-wheel-drive (2WD) variant. Mitsubishi has applied lessons learned through years of on- and off-road competition to ensure the vehicle lives up to the brand's reputation for dynamic handling and ruggedness. Fully automatic and invisible to the driver, the vehicle's Active Yaw Control system maximizes traction and driver confidence at all times.

The SE and SEL trims of the Eclipse Cross offer easier access to important driver assistance systems, with standard-equipment Forward-Collision Mitigation (FCM) 3, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) 4 and Automatic High Beams (AHB) 5.

NHTSA's NCAP program conducts hundreds of crash tests across multiple makes and models each year to evaluate a vehicle's crashworthiness, availability and effectiveness of safety equipment and to help consumers make smart decisions about safety when purchasing a vehicle.

The 2020 Eclipse Cross also comes backed by Mitsubishi's 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 5-year/60,000-mile fully transferable New Vehicle Limited Warranty, a 7-year/100,000-mile Anti-Corrosion/Perforation Limited Warranty and 5-year/Unlimited Miles Roadside Assistance.6

Additional information on the Mitsubishi 2020 Eclipse Cross can be found at media.mitsubishicars.com.

