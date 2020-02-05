2020 Mitsubishi Outlander wins Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award for second consecutive year.

The Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Awards honor vehicles and brands, both luxury and non-luxury, with the lowest projected ownership costs, based on Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own data for new cars over the initial five-year ownership period. The 2020 Outlander outperformed its competitors in one of the most competitive vehicle segments: the three-row mid-size utility vehicle segment. 2020 is the second year in a row that the Mitsubishi Outlander has been honored with this recognition by Kelley Blue Book.

"With so many well-built, high-value three-row SUVs fighting for customers' attention in the market today, it truly is an honor for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander to be chosen by Kelley Blue Book as their 5-Year Cost to Own champion," said Fred Diaz, President and CEO, MMNA. "And being recognized with the award for the second year in a row proves Mitsubishi's ongoing commitment to delivering capability, safety, dependability and convenience, all in an award-winning package."

Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own Awards take into consideration a variety of factors that contribute to vehicle expenses, including depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs and state fees for all new models. The award is intended to help new car shoppers make more informed purchasing decisions by breaking down typical ownership costs and recognizing the brands and models with the lowest projected five-year total.

"The Mitsubishi Outlander continues to lead the Three-Row Mid-Size Utility segment two years running due to its low fuel costs and depreciation expense," said Eric Ibara, director of 5-Year Cost to Own for Kelley Blue Book. "The Outlander is currently the most affordable three-row vehicle on the market, and its operating costs are competitively low in every area. It also has the lowest fuel costs in the segment and its financing costs and repair expenses are also low in comparison to its competitors."

The Mitsubishi Outlander has received other notable industry recognitions, and was named a 2019 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK, when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights.1

The 2020 Outlander improves the celebrated crossover with increased availability of driver assistance and safety equipment, new infotainment technology and small added luxuries throughout the cabin. Newly standard safety equipment on SE, LE, SEL and GT trims includes Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection (FCM)2, Lane Departure Warning (LDW)3 and Automatic High Beam Control (AHB)4 for added safety behind the wheel.

SE and above trims also receive an updated eight-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) system, boasting redesigned graphics with a cleaner and more modern appearance for enhanced connectivity.

Each 2020 Outlander is also backed by one of the best warranties in the industry: a 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 5-year/60,000-mile fully transferable New Vehicle Limited Warranty, a 7-year/100,000-mile Anti-Corrosion/Perforation Limited Warranty and 5-year/Unlimited Miles Roadside Assistance.5

For more information on the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Kelley Blue Book

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week, the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book launched its first international consumer-facing site in 2017. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone, while also enabling mobility services. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come.

Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

Disclaimers 1. Applies only to models with optional front crash prevention + specific headlights. 2. The Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, the system may not detect other vehicles and/or pedestrians correctly. 3. The Lane Departure Warning system is designed to read lane marks under certain conditions. It is not a collision avoidance system or a substitute for safe and careful driving practices. 4. Automatic High Beam Headlights (AHB) now available on SE and LE trims, and the SEL Touring package. 5. The 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty coverage terms are from the original in-service dates, and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi dealer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Related Links

www.mitsubishicars.com

