2020 Mom Receives Multi-Year Grant from the ZOMA Foundation to Advance Maternal Mental Health Systems Change

Funding supports identifying and measuring barriers for patients and providers in accessing care

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 2020 Mom announced it was awarded a multi-year grant from the ZOMA Foundation to allow the organization to grow its capacity to advance solutions to substantive barriers for both providers and patients in accessing maternal mental health care.

Today, 2020 Mom announced it was awarded a multi-year grant from the ZOMA Foundation to allow the organization to grow its capacity to advance solutions to substantive barriers for both providers and patients in accessing maternal mental health care.

"We are grateful for ZOMA's recognition of our work thus far in catalyzing change in maternal mental health," said Joy Burkhard, Executive Director of 2020 Mom. "We will share progress with these initiatives with the maternal mental health field throughout the next two years with great anticipation as these priorities are certainly key in closing gaps in delivery of accessible and high-quality maternal mental health care," she said.

Through this grant, 2020 Mom will advance its strategic plan by:

Tracking and reporting of maternal mental health disorder screening rate measures;

Surveying providers and patients about their insurance experiences;

Re-developing the "Whole Mom" maternal mental health best practices for insurers; and

Researching development of a certified peer support Center of Excellence.

About 2020 Mom

2020 Mom is working to prevent the suffering of mothers, babies, and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression. 2020 Mom has driven the national conversation from one centered around raising awareness of one disorder, postpartum depression, to building a movement to address maternal mental health. The organization's work centers around closing gaps in the healthcare system by scaling change through identification of evidence-based and emerging solutions, cross-sector collaboration, and advancing legislative and regulatory policy solutions.

Learn more at http://www.2020mom.org .

About ZOMA Foundation

ZOMA Foundation was founded by Ben and Lucy Ana Walton to catalyze systemic, scalable solutions to key issues facing their home regions of Colorado and Chile to support the development of resilient, thriving communities. Using philanthropy as a catalytic tool, ZOMA Foundation seeks to explore traditional and non-traditional methods, pilot new models, and incubate place-based approaches in service of advancing systems change in early childhood and community economic development.

Contact

Kelly Nielson

[email protected]

310 760-1313

SOURCE 2020 Mom