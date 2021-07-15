2020 Mom Welcomes Two New Staff Members to the Executive Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Mom, a nonprofit advocacy organization whose mission is to close gaps in maternal mental health care, welcomes two new members to the staff, LaToya Davis as the Director of Communications and Marketing, and Shalini Wickramatilake, Director of Public Policy.

Director of Communications & Marketing Director of Public Policy

LaToya Davis, MS is an innovative communications and marketing leader with more than ten years of experience in the corporate and nonprofit sectors with experience working for iHeartRadio and Under Armour. In her role, LaToya will be responsible for helping to build and lead multi-faceted and multi-channel communications and marketing strategies to advance 2020 Mom's mission.

"I was first introduced to 2020 Mom through a communications leadership organization where I'm an active member. After reading and learning about 2020 Mom's mission in closing the gap in maternal mental health and being a leader in the public health crisis space, I was not only impressed, but knew I wanted to be a part of something so powerful," said Davis. "My passion resides in strengthening parenting support for mothers and helping to solve the elaborate public mental health crisis."

Shalini Wickramatilake, MHS is a public health and policy professional whose hope is that anyone struggling with mental health or addiction issues can access the services they need. Before joining 2020 Mom, Shalini served as the Associate Director of Federal Affairs for the National Association of State Alcohol and Drug Abuse Directors (NASADAD), where she held several previous positions and focused on issues related to substance use disorders. In addition to her work at 2020 Mom, Shalini is pursuing her Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) degree at the Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"I have always been interested in women's health issues, and I'm excited to use my health policy expertise to positively impact mothers across the country. We currently have a maternal mental health crisis, and moms are not getting the support they need. I look forward to working with lawmakers, the Federal Administration, and critical public health stakeholders to ensure that all mothers get the mental health screening, treatment, and recovery support services they need and deserve," Wickramatilake said. "2020 Mom is a leader in this space, and I'm thrilled to be joining at a time when maternal mental health is increasingly getting attention at the national level."

Contact:

Joy Burkhard

310-955-1081

About 2020 Mom

2020 Mom works to close gaps in maternal mental health care by advancing regulatory and legislative policy change and by providing tools and convening opportunities for change agents.

Learn more at http://www.2020mom.org .

SOURCE 2020 Mom