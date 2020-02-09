2020 MPTF 'Night Before' Host Committee Members Renée Zellweger, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Cynthia Erivo, Antonio Banderas And More Attend 18th Annual Fundraiser In Support Of MPTF

Attending guests included Malin Åkerman, Mahershala Ali, KJ Apa, Bonnie Arnold, Rosanna Arquette, Katie Aselton, Morena Baccarin, Elizabeth Banks, Garcelle Beauvais, Kate Beckinsale, Lake Bell, Matt Bomer, Abigail Breslin, Madeline Brewer, Adrien Brody, Billy Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Logan Browning, Mark Burnett, Gerard Butler, Ross Butler, Nicolas Cage, Nick Cannon, Linda Cardellini, Tia Carrere, Zoë Chao, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Eliza Coupe, Viola Davis, Ariana DeBose, Kaitlyn Dever, Guillermo Díaz, Nina Dobrev, Mark Duplass, Lisa Edelstein, Billy Eichner, Cary Elwes, Peter Facinelli, Fortune Feimster, Beanie Feldstein, Barbie Ferreira, Karen Gillan, Eiza González, Topher Grace, Kelsey Grammer, Roman Griffin Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Emily Hampshire, Marcia Gay Harden, Chris Hardwick, Angie Harmon, Lydia Hearst, Marin Hinkle, Olivia Holt, Derek Hough, Ernie Hudson, January Jones, Mindy Kaling, Michael Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Hunter King, Joey King, Diane Kruger, Brie Larson, Ron Livingston, Tzi Ma, Danielle Macdonald, Andie MacDowell, Benji Madden, Camryn Manheim, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Dylan McDermott, Katharine McPhee, Camila Mendes, Sam Mendes, AJ Michalka, Omar Miller, Mike Moh, Cameron Monaghan, Jennifer Morrison, Marisol Nichols, Sydelle Noel, B.J. Novak, Jimmy O. Yang, Catherine O'Hara, Christina Ochoa, Leslie Odom Jr., Jenna Ortega, Emily Osment, Chord Overstreet, Elizabeth Perkins, Madelaine Petsch, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth, June Diane Raphael, Retta, Nicole Richie, Jason Ritter, Britt Robertson, Mj Rodriguez, Ray Romano, Phil Rosenthal, Halston Sage, Reid Scott, Molly Shannon, Harry Shum Jr., Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jessica Szohr, Lorraine Toussaint, Michelle Trachtenberg, Sam Trammell, Aisha Tyler, Gabrielle Union, Goran Višnjić, Dita Von Teese, Lena Waithe, Taika Waititi, Diane Warren, Kerry Washington, Steven Weber, Samira Wiley, Casey Wilson, Ariel Winter, and more!

This year's generous presenting sponsors included Delta Air Lines, Facebook Watch, Ford Motor Company, L'Oréal USA, Target, The Hollywood Reporter, Yahoo!, and YouTube. The event was held at Fox Studios, where Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo provided specialty foods for the guests.

"MPTF's Night Before once again brought our industry together in the spirit of a community that truly takes care of its own. We're incredibly grateful for the generosity of the corporate sponsors and donors from the entertainment community who came out to support and sustain our mission," said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Chairman of the MPTF Board of Governors. "We look forward to celebrating with them again next year, our organization's 100th anniversary."

The 'Night Before,' held annually the night before the Academy Awards® has become one of the most coveted invitations in town since its inception in 2003.

MPTF supports working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management, and residential living. From childcare to living and aging well with dignity and purpose, MPTF is there to guide the industry workforce through the enormous obstacles life presents. For nearly 100 years, the extraordinary generosity of the entertainment community has enabled MPTF to deliver charitable services to industry members in need. To learn more, visit mptf.com.

SOURCE MPTF