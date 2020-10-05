2020 National Cannabis Business Symposium To Be Offered By 20 State CPA Societies October 26-27

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Society of CPAs (CalCPA) and Colorado Society of CPAs (COCPA) announced today that they have collaborated on the development of the 2020 National Cannabis Business Symposium which will take place online, October 26 and 27. The Symposium's expert speakers will tackle complex federal and state tax, legislative, pandemic and business issues during the two-day event and include CPAs, lawmakers, attorneys, business and association leaders. CalCPA, COCPA and 18 other state CPA societies have partnered to bring this event to accounting and finance professionals across the US who advise cannabis businesses in a $38 billion market.

"Pre-pandemic, cannabis businesses already faced complexity with respect to taxation, regulatory, banking and labor issues," said Brad Monterio, Chief Learning Officer of CalCPA. "Following months of economic upheaval, mixed with other business challenges and risks, cannabis companies are seeking guidance and advice on navigating these challenges and being more resilient – they turn to CPAs as their most trusted advisors, and our Symposium provides the expert inputs these CPAs require."

The 8-hour program is comprised of four-hour sessions on both Oct. 26 and 27. Agenda and registration details are available at www.calcpa.org/cannabis. Topics include:

Possible impact of the national election on the cannabis sector

COVID-19 disruption

Growth of hemp/CBD and the food industry

Valuing cannabis businesses and related intellectual property

Federal cannabis update

Business toolkits for surviving, growing and expanding a cannabis business

Industry updates, and

State-specific legislative and tax updates

"We've achieved a significant milestone with this event - 20 state CPA societies have come together to solve national and local challenges facing the high-growth cannabis industry," said Rebecca Campbell, Chief Learning Officer of COCPA. "The National Cannabis Business Symposium allows each state CPA society to include their own experts to provide state level updates on legislation, regulation and tax issues."

Symposium Expert Speakers Include:

The Honorable Ed Perlmutter, Congressman (CO- Congressional District 7)

Aaron Smith , co-founder and chief executive officer with the National Cannabis Industry Association

, co-founder and chief executive officer with the National Cannabis Industry Association Ronald Seigneur, MBA CPA/ABV, CVA, ASA, managing partner with Seigneur Gustafson LLP

managing partner with Seigneur Gustafson LLP Vanita Spaulding , MBA, CFA, ASA , managing director with SingerLewak LLP

, , managing director with SingerLewak LLP Amanda Conley , founding partner with Brand & Branch LLP

, founding partner with Brand & Branch LLP Paul Jasper , partner with Rimon

, partner with Rimon Jeff Kleid , owner, Elite Risk

, owner, Elite Risk Robert T. Hoban , attorney with Hoban Law Group

, attorney with Hoban Law Group Josephine Giordano , CPA, ABV, CFE, CFF, director with BeachFleischman

State CPA Societies Offering the Symposium:

Alabama Society of CPAs

Arizona Society of CPAs

California Society of CPAs (co-developer of Symposium)

Colorado Society of CPAs (co-developer of Symposium)

Connecticut Society of CPAs

Delaware Society of CPAs

Greater Washington Society of CPAs

Iowa Society of CPAs

Maine Society of CPAs

Maryland Association of CPAs

Massachusetts Society of CPAs

Montana Society of CPAs

Nevada Society of CPAs

New Jersey Society of CPAs

Ohio Society of CPAs

Oregon Society of CPAs

Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs

Tennessee Society of CPAs

Vermont Society of CPAs

Washington Society of CPAs

About CalCPA

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 45,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually. For more information, visit www.calcpa.org.

About COCPA

The Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants (COCPA) is the statewide, not-for-profit, professional association serving Colorado CPAs and the public for over 100 years. Founded in 1904, the COCPA comprises over 7,000 members who live and work in Colorado, as well as across the globe. For more information, visit www.cocpa.org.

Media Contact:

David Colgren

917-587-3708

[email protected]

