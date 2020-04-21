2020 NFL Draft Coverage on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM will provide listeners nationwide with comprehensive coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft, airing the live announcements of every selection with in-depth analysis on the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, as well as additional NFL Draft-focused programming on SiriusXM's college sports and fantasy sports channels.

For what will be the most unique NFL Draft in its history, at a time when many people would welcome the diversion of a live event from the sports world, SiriusXM will offer coverage that spans all three days of the Draft. From the first round on Thursday, April 23, through the seventh and final round on Saturday, April 25, the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel will carry the live announcements of every selection by every team. This coverage will air Thursday and Friday starting at 7:00 pm ET, and Saturday starting at noon ET.

Before and after each selection, listeners will hear informed analysis from SiriusXM's NFL Draft experts, as well as interviews with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and dozens of draftees, general managers and coaches from around the league. SiriusXM NFL Radio's draft broadcast team will feature Pro Football Hall of Fame member and legendary player personnel executive Gil Brandt; former NFL scout, coach and front-office executive Pat Kirwan; former veteran NFL quarterback Jim Miller; and lead host Jason Horowitz. Former college coach Rick Neuheisel will join the broadcast team for the Friday and Saturday draft rounds. All hosts will be broadcasting from their home studios.

SiriusXM NFL Radio's coverage will also direct listeners on how they can support the NFL's "Draft-A-Thon," (NFL.com/Relief) the three-day virtual fundraiser that will help support six national nonprofits and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts.

SiriusXM NFL Radio is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 88) and those authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package can also tune in via the SiriusXM app and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream in their house. Go to SiriusXM.com/NFLonSXM for more on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

The SiriusXM NFL Radio channel continues to air live all day every day, covering the league and taking calls from NFL fans around the country. In the leadup to the draft, SiriusXM NFL Radio has conducted interviews with scores of NFL Draft prospects, and produced specials focusing on standout players at specific positions, giving fans insight into some of the athletes their favorite teams may be interested in. These interviews and specials can be accessed anytime on demand on the SiriusXM app. Interviews: https://siriusxm.us/3crRZxC

Specials: https://siriusxm.us/2z9eV6k

In addition to SiriusXM NFL Radio's coverage, listeners can also tune into draft-focused programming on other SiriusXM channels.

SiriusXM's 24/7 college sports channel, ESPNU Radio (channel 84), will air a live special on the draft's first and second nights. Starting at 7:00 pm ET, host Rhett Lewis will talk with a number of SiriusXM's college analysts to get their reaction to the first-round selections, discuss their college performances and predict the impact they may have for their new teams. Listeners will hear from former coaches, players and others including Danny Kanell, Brock Huard, Chris Doering, Rick Neuheisel, Mark Dominik, Jon Jansen, Anthony Herron, Evan Moore, Jacob Hester, Ben Hartsock, AJ Hawk and Bobby Carpenter.

Throughout the first three rounds of the draft, the SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio channel (XM channel 87 and Sirius channel 210) will offer pick by pick analysis from a fantasy football perspective. Fantasy experts John Hansen, Jeff Ratcliffe, Brad Evans, Bob Harris, Michael Fabiano and others will share insight on which rookies may have the greatest impact on fantasy football rosters.

On VSiN (The Vegas Stats and Information Network) on SiriusXM (channel 204), Brent Musburger, Michael Lombardi and other VSiN hosts will offer the gaming perspective on the selections from the 2020 draft and their future impact on their teams.

