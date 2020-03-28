2020 North American International Auto Show Cancels Amid COVID-19 Pandemic/Expected TCF Center Conversion

DETROIT, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) today announced it will cancel its June 2020 show in Detroit in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sweeping across the world and the Federal Emergency Management Agency's expected plans to repurpose TCF Center into a temporary field hospital.

"Although we are disappointed, there is nothing more important to us than the health, safety and well-being of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan, and we will do what we can to support our community's fight against the coronavirus outbreak," said NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts.

"With the more than 100 convention centers and facilities around the country being considered to potentially serve as temporary hospitals, it became clear to us that TCF Center would be an inevitable option to serve as a care facility to satisfy our community's urgent health needs," he said.

"One of the hallmarks of NAIAS since the very beginning has been our commitment to being socially responsible," Alberts said. "Our thoughts continue to be with those whose lives have been impacted by this devastating virus. And, we support the city and state's mission to help preserve life in the face of this challenging situation."

NAIAS will hold its next annual show in June 2021. 2020 NAIAS Chairman Doug North said show officials are also discussing plans for a fundraising activity later this year to benefit the children's charities that were designated as beneficiaries of the 2020 Charity Preview event.

"We know these organizations rely on the money raised at Charity Preview to fund many wonderful support services for the most vulnerable in our community," North said. "With this in mind, we will be in touch with the charities in the near future to present some ideas."

North, who will act as Chairman of the 2021 NAIAS, expressed the show's gratitude to all of its stakeholders.

"The level of excitement for the 2020 show was extraordinary, and we deeply appreciate all of the support from our OEM partners and our more than 200 valued sponsors, as well as the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan," North said.

"We will be ready to unleash this energy and enthusiasm when June 2021 rolls around to produce the absolute best show and experience ever. We look forward to literally redefining the auto show landscape with fresh ideas and innovative opportunities for mobility activations and partnerships," North said.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 NAIAS show, including tickets for the Public Show, Industry Preview and Charity Preview will be fully refunded. Charity Preview ticket holders will be given the option of a refund, or the opportunity to donate the proceeds of their refund to one of the nine designated Charity Preview beneficiaries. The NAIAS ticket office will be in contact with all ticket holders.

The NAIAS sponsorship team will also be in contact with each sponsor directly to answer questions regarding refunds and their contracts.

The 2021 show dates are:

Motor Bella: Friday, June 11 – Monday, June 14

– The Gallery: Monday, June 14

Press Preview: Tuesday, June 15 – Wednesday, June 16

– AutoMobili-D Powered by PlanetM: Tuesday, June 15 – Thursday, June 17

– Industry Preview: Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17

– Charity Preview: Friday, June 18

Public Show: Saturday, June 19 – Saturday, June 26

SOURCE North American International Auto Show

Related Links

www.dada.org

