2020 Online Payment Methods Market Study: Europe
Mar 17, 2020, 12:15 ET
The "Europe Online Payment Methods 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Payment method preferences in Europe vary by country
Payment method rankings included in the report show that Europe's Internet shoppers have diverse choices regarding online payments. Buyers in the UK and France prefer card payments and E-Wallets like PayPal, while a major share of digital buyers in selected Eastern European countries chose to pay on delivery. In German-speaking nations, payment by invoice ranks high, while Dutch digital buyers predominantly use online banking method iDEAL.
Mobile payment adoption is taking off in Europe
Surveys and market projections cited by the analyst also reveal that mobile payment usage is growing steadily across Europe. The Nordics were leading in the region by 2019 mobile payment penetration rates, while consumers in Germany and France are yet to catch up. Recent surveys also show that shoppers in Russia and Poland are also keen on using mobile payments, with usage rates expanding between 2018 and 2019.
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Regions, January 2019
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, January 2019
- Share of Mobile Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, August 2019
- Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Selected Regions, 2024f
- Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Digital and Physical Goods, 2024f
- Online & Mobile Payment Platform Revenues, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f
- Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD million, by Segment, 2023f
- Online Payment Fraud Prevention Software Spending, in USD billion, 2020f & 2024f
- Number of Digital Wallet Users, in billions, 2019e & 2024f
- Breakdown of Digital Wallets by Provider's Main Industry, in %, 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019e
- Value of Mobile Payment Transactions Authenticated via Biometrics, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f
3. Europe
3.1. Regional
- Online & Mobile Payment Trends and News About Players, February 2020
- Breakdown of Preferred Payment Methods, by In-Store and Online, in % of Consumers, September 2019
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, Spring 2019
- Payment Methods That Retailers Prefer to Accept, in % of Retailers, September 2019
- Top 9 General Purpose Card Acquirers in Europe, by Total Purchase Transactions, in billions, 2018
- Market Share of Top 3 Acquirers of Online Card Payment Transactions, in %, 2018
- Overview of The Strong Customer Authentication Requirements Under PSD2, October 2019
- Share of Consumers Unaware of PSD2, in %, by Germany, France, Spain, the UK and Total, October 2019
- Share of Consumers Who Would Cancel Their Online Purchase and Buy Elsewhere if Faced with PSD2 Authentication Requirements, in %, by Germany, France, Spain, the UK and Total, October 2019
- Levels of Awareness and Preparation of E-Commerce Merchants to Strong Customer Authentication Requirements, by SMEs and Large Businesses, June 2019
- Recommended Measures to Mitigate Conversion Risks Due to SCA in E-Commerce, March 2019
- Preferred Authentication Methods, by Most Secure and Best Experience, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2019
- Share of E-Commerce Merchants Unfamiliar With 3D Secure 2, in %, and Breakdown of Expected Timeline of Implementing 3D Secure 2, in % of E-Commerce Merchants Familiar With It, in %, April 2019
- Share of E-Commerce Merchants Who Believe that SCA Will Boost the Importance of Payments as a Competitive Differentiator, in %, April 2019
- Breakdown of Consumers' Awareness of Financial Providers' Ability to Access Their Financial Information Held by Other Companies, in %, by Selected Countries, February 2019
- Breakdown of Consumers Being Happy About Financial Providers Sharing Their Financial Data With Other Companies If They Gave Consent, in %, by Selected Countries, February 2019
- Institutions Trusted by Consumers With Their Data and Their Money, in % of Consumers, September 2019
- Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Adults, 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. UK
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, Spring 2019
- Online Card Spending, in GBP million, and Number of Transactions, in millions, by Credit and Debit Cards, Q1 2018 - Q3 2019
- E-Commerce Fraud Loss on UK-Issued Cards, in GBP million, and Share of Total Card Purchase Fraud Loss, in %, 2013 - 2018
- Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Perceiving Security or Convenience as the Most Important Factor When Paying for Something Online, in %, June 2019
- Breakdown of Online Shoppers' Attitude Towards a Brand Changing Its Payment Process to be More Secure, but Less Convenient, by Favorite Brand and New Brand, in %, June 2019
- Breakdown of Usage Rates of Buy Now, Pay Later Options at Checkout During The Previous Five Years, in % of Consumers, October 2019
- Selected Digital Payment Methods Used to Pay Utility Bills, in % of Consumers, August 2019
- Contactless Payment User Penetration for Payments Under GBP 30, in % of Consumers, by Contactless Cards and Mobile Payment, in %, 2017 & 2019
- Payment Methods That Internet Users Would Consider Using In-Store, in % of Internet Users, June 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f
- Share of Internet Users Who Would Be Willing to Make a Payment Using a Wearable Device Like a Ring or a Bracelet, in %, January 2019
- Share of Banked Consumers Aged 25-34 Who Hold an Account With a Digital Only Bank, in %, August 2019
- Most Recommended Credit Card or Payment Service Providers, in % of Respondents, 2019
3.2.2. Germany
3.2.3. France
3.2.4. Spain
3.2.5. Italy
3.2.6. Netherlands
3.2.7. Sweden
3.2.8. Belgium
3.2.9. Norway
3.2.10. Denmark
3.2.11. Finland
3.2.12. Austria
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. Russia
3.3.2. Poland
3.3.3. Turkey
3.3.4. Czech Republic
3.3.5. Portugal
3.3.6. Romania
3.3.7. Hungary
3.3.8. Ukraine
3.3.9. Bulgaria
3.3.10. Croatia
Companies Mentioned
- Adyen B.V.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc
- Blik Inc.
- Currence iDeal B.V.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Ingenico Group SA
- J.P. Morgan
- Klarna AB
- Mastercard Inc.
- PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Sberbank of Russia
- Swish Inc.
- Vipps AS
- Visa Inc.
- Wirecard AG
- Worldline SA
- Yandex LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/av9ds9
