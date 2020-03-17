2020 Online Payment Methods Market Study: Europe

DUBLIN, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Online Payment Methods 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Payment method preferences in Europe vary by country

Payment method rankings included in the report show that Europe's Internet shoppers have diverse choices regarding online payments. Buyers in the UK and France prefer card payments and E-Wallets like PayPal, while a major share of digital buyers in selected Eastern European countries chose to pay on delivery. In German-speaking nations, payment by invoice ranks high, while Dutch digital buyers predominantly use online banking method iDEAL.



Mobile payment adoption is taking off in Europe

Surveys and market projections cited by the analyst also reveal that mobile payment usage is growing steadily across Europe. The Nordics were leading in the region by 2019 mobile payment penetration rates, while consumers in Germany and France are yet to catch up. Recent surveys also show that shoppers in Russia and Poland are also keen on using mobile payments, with usage rates expanding between 2018 and 2019.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Regions, January 2019

Share of Online Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, January 2019

Share of Mobile Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, August 2019

Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Selected Regions, 2024f

Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Digital and Physical Goods, 2024f

Online & Mobile Payment Platform Revenues, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f

Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD million, by Segment, 2023f

Online Payment Fraud Prevention Software Spending, in USD billion, 2020f & 2024f

Number of Digital Wallet Users, in billions, 2019e & 2024f

Breakdown of Digital Wallets by Provider's Main Industry, in %, 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019e

Value of Mobile Payment Transactions Authenticated via Biometrics, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

Online & Mobile Payment Trends and News About Players, February 2020

Breakdown of Preferred Payment Methods, by In-Store and Online, in % of Consumers, September 2019

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, Spring 2019

Payment Methods That Retailers Prefer to Accept, in % of Retailers, September 2019

Top 9 General Purpose Card Acquirers in Europe , by Total Purchase Transactions, in billions, 2018

, by Total Purchase Transactions, in billions, 2018 Market Share of Top 3 Acquirers of Online Card Payment Transactions, in %, 2018

Overview of The Strong Customer Authentication Requirements Under PSD2, October 2019

Share of Consumers Unaware of PSD2, in %, by Germany , France , Spain , the UK and Total, October 2019

, , , the UK and Total, Share of Consumers Who Would Cancel Their Online Purchase and Buy Elsewhere if Faced with PSD2 Authentication Requirements, in %, by Germany , France , Spain , the UK and Total, October 2019

, , , the UK and Total, Levels of Awareness and Preparation of E-Commerce Merchants to Strong Customer Authentication Requirements, by SMEs and Large Businesses, June 2019

Recommended Measures to Mitigate Conversion Risks Due to SCA in E-Commerce, March 2019

Preferred Authentication Methods, by Most Secure and Best Experience, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2019

Share of E-Commerce Merchants Unfamiliar With 3D Secure 2, in %, and Breakdown of Expected Timeline of Implementing 3D Secure 2, in % of E-Commerce Merchants Familiar With It, in %, April 2019

Share of E-Commerce Merchants Who Believe that SCA Will Boost the Importance of Payments as a Competitive Differentiator, in %, April 2019

Breakdown of Consumers' Awareness of Financial Providers' Ability to Access Their Financial Information Held by Other Companies, in %, by Selected Countries, February 2019

Breakdown of Consumers Being Happy About Financial Providers Sharing Their Financial Data With Other Companies If They Gave Consent, in %, by Selected Countries, February 2019

Institutions Trusted by Consumers With Their Data and Their Money, in % of Consumers, September 2019

Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Adults, 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. UK

Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, Spring 2019

Online Card Spending, in GBP million, and Number of Transactions, in millions, by Credit and Debit Cards, Q1 2018 - Q3 2019

E-Commerce Fraud Loss on UK-Issued Cards, in GBP million, and Share of Total Card Purchase Fraud Loss, in %, 2013 - 2018

Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Perceiving Security or Convenience as the Most Important Factor When Paying for Something Online, in %, June 2019

Breakdown of Online Shoppers' Attitude Towards a Brand Changing Its Payment Process to be More Secure, but Less Convenient, by Favorite Brand and New Brand, in %, June 2019

Breakdown of Usage Rates of Buy Now, Pay Later Options at Checkout During The Previous Five Years, in % of Consumers, October 2019

Selected Digital Payment Methods Used to Pay Utility Bills, in % of Consumers, August 2019

Contactless Payment User Penetration for Payments Under GBP 30 , in % of Consumers, by Contactless Cards and Mobile Payment, in %, 2017 & 2019

, in % of Consumers, by Contactless Cards and Mobile Payment, in %, 2017 & 2019 Payment Methods That Internet Users Would Consider Using In-Store, in % of Internet Users, June 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f

Share of Internet Users Who Would Be Willing to Make a Payment Using a Wearable Device Like a Ring or a Bracelet, in %, January 2019

Share of Banked Consumers Aged 25-34 Who Hold an Account With a Digital Only Bank, in %, August 2019

Most Recommended Credit Card or Payment Service Providers, in % of Respondents, 2019

3.2.2. Germany

3.2.3. France

3.2.4. Spain

3.2.5. Italy

3.2.6. Netherlands

3.2.7. Sweden

3.2.8. Belgium

3.2.9. Norway

3.2.10. Denmark

3.2.11. Finland

3.2.12. Austria

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. Russia

3.3.2. Poland

3.3.3. Turkey

3.3.4. Czech Republic

3.3.5. Portugal

3.3.6. Romania

3.3.7. Hungary

3.3.8. Ukraine

3.3.9. Bulgaria

3.3.10. Croatia



Companies Mentioned



Adyen B.V.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc

Blik Inc.

Currence iDeal B.V.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Ingenico Group SA

J.P. Morgan

Klarna AB

Mastercard Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Sberbank of Russia

Swish Inc.

Vipps AS

Visa Inc.

Wirecard AG

Worldline SA

Yandex LLC

