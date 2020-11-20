2020 Open Doors Report Ranks Arcadia #1 in­­ Nation for Study Abroad

GLENSIDE, Pa., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia University ranked #1 in the nation in undergraduate study abroad participation in the 2020 Open Doors report , released by the Institute of International Education (IIE) on Nov. 16. Arcadia earned this prestigious recognition based on the percentage of undergraduate students participating in a study abroad experience at a master's level college or university, as determined by IIE.

Arcadia University has been a leader in international education for over 70 years, since then Beaver College sent students to study in post-war Europe in 1948. Approximately 610 Arcadia undergraduates studied abroad during the 2018-19 academic year.

"An integrative, global experience is a hallmark of an Arcadia education," said Dr. Ajay Nair, president of Arcadia University. "While COVID has certainly impacted global opportunities for all students and universities around the world, Arcadia's faculty and staff strive to provide culturally immersive and academically focused experiences for our students with new and innovative programming as we transition to a post-COVID world."

Arcadia's international experiences include Preview , First-Year Study Abroad Experience (FYSAE), Global Field Study courses , and graduate international academic experiences. Additionally, the University has recently launched new programs such as the Second-Year Study Abroad Experience (SYSAE), Global Scholars program , and Arcadia Abroad Online . Arcadia's Office of International Programs and the Office of Study Away at The College of Global Studies offer summer-long, semester-long, or full-year study abroad programs. For more information on Arcadia's study abroad programs, visit www.arcadia.edu/global.

"At Arcadia, students are at the center of what we do," said Dr. Jeff Rutenbeck, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. "Through our global academic programs, students of all majors and backgrounds can gain a global perspective. These elements are built into an Arcadia education to prepare students for a life of scholarship, service, and professional contribution."

IIE has conducted an annual statistical survey of campuses regarding international students in the U.S. since 1919, with support from the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs since the early 1970s.

About Arcadia University

Arcadia University is a top-ranked private university in Greater Philadelphia. The Institute of International Education named Arcadia University #1 in the nation for undergraduate students studying abroad for nine consecutive years (2010-18), while U.S. News & World Report ranks Arcadia fourth in the nations for study abroad, as well as a top regional university in the north. The University's Physical Therapy and Physician Assistant programs are nationally ranked in their respective categories by U.S. News & World Report. Arcadia University promises a distinctively global, integrative, and personal learning experience that prepares students to contribute and lead in a diverse and dynamic world. Visit www.arcadia.edu .

