2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute Set To Deliver A Dynamic Virtual Experience, June 1-5; Registration Still Open

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 executives of health and human service organizations across the country will come together virtually, June 1–5, for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute to exchange ideas on how to leverage trends and opportunities, scale innovation, and gather tools and skills to build a long-term plan for sustainability in a post-COVID-19 health care market.

"We look forward to the online gathering of the leaders in specialty health care for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. We've all learned to pivot to virtual operations and virtual service delivery in the last three months of social distancing. Now it's time to pivot to virtual conferences," says Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer at OPEN MINDS. "Our team of experts has put together a dynamic week-long digital experience so executives can learn and network from wherever they are. We are grateful to our partners, speakers, and attendees for making this possible," she added.

The virtual event format will allow attendees to:

Attend 35+ online sessions live during the week of June 1 , with a schedule convenient to all time zones.

, with a schedule convenient to all time zones. Participate in live discussions with thought leaders and other attendees after each live session.

Invite colleagues and board members to watch from the convenience of their home or office, and organize team debriefs after each day's events.

Participate in interactive panels, town halls, and networking receptions.

Visit the virtual exhibit hall to meet with industry partners and get to know their products and services.

Schedule individual appointments with industry partners, faculty, and OPEN MINDS senior team members throughout the week.

senior team members throughout the week. Connect with speakers, experts, and other attendees through an exclusive LinkedIn discussion group.

OPEN MINDS will launch an event website immediately prior to the start of the week-long event, which will serve as the entry point to all live sessions and the virtual exhibit hall. Sessions recordings, slide decks, and industry partner materials will be available to all attendees for 30 days after the event.

The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute is headlined by Carl Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Center of Denver; Alison Rizer, Former Vice President of Strategy & Health Policy, UnitedHealthcare; and Michael J. Hammond, Vice President, Product Strategy & Partnership Development, Optum Health. The faculty includes 40 leaders from provider organizations, health plans and industry partners.

The virtual Institute is sponsored by Credible Behavioral Health Software, Netsmart, PsychU and PKD Network, Qualifacts Systems Inc, Genoa Healthcare, Welligent, CapGrow Partners, and Core Solutions.

The live event schedule is:

Strategy & Innovation Institute, June 1 – 3, Noon – 5:30 pm EDT

– 3, Noon – Value-Based Reimbursement Executive Seminar, June 4 , Noon – 3 pm EDT

, Noon – I/DD Executive Summit, June 4 , 11 am – 6 pm EDT

, – How To Develop A New Service Line Executive Seminar, June 5 , Noon – 3 pm EDT

, Noon – Children's Services Executive Summit: Emerging Models For Children's Health Homes, June 5 , 11 am – 5:30 pm EDT

Registration is still open for The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute week.

For more information on the program, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected] .

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

