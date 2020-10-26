2020 Open Source Jobs Report Reveals Spike in Demand for DevOps Talent, Continued Dearth of Open Source Skills

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and edX , the trusted platform for learning, have released the 2020 Open Source Jobs Report , examining demand for open source talent and trends amongst open source professionals.

Despite the pandemic, demand for open source technology skills continues to be strong. Companies and organizations continue to increase their recruitment of open source technology talent while offering increased educational opportunities for existing staff to fill skills gaps. 93% of hiring managers report difficulty finding open source talent, and 63% say their organizations have begun to support open source projects with code or other resources for the explicit reason of recruiting individuals with those software skills, a significant jump from the 48% who stated this in 2018. DevOps has also become the top role hiring managers are looking to fill (65% are looking to hire DevOps talent), moving demand for developers to second (59%) for the first time in this report's history. 74% of employers are now offering to pay for employee certifications, up from 55% in 2018, 47% in 2017, and only 34% in 2016.

"2020 has been a difficult year for all of us, but it's encouraging to see that open source continues to provide abundant opportunities," said Linux Foundation Executive Director Jim Zemlin. "The Linux Foundation and our members will continue to work to provide technological advancements that benefit everyone while striving to make open source educational opportunities more accessible."

The 2020 Open Source Jobs Report is the eighth time The Linux Foundation has engaged in this study, and is the first time partnering with edX to produce it. As with the last three reports, the focus is on all aspects of open source software; the first four reports focused more specifically on Linux professionals. The last report was issued in 2018.

The 2020 Open Source Jobs Report examines trends in open source careers, which skills are most in-demand, the motivation for open source professionals, and how employers attract and retain qualified talent.

"As a fellow open source organization, edX knows how important these skills are to advancing innovative technology projects around the world," said Adam Medros, edX President and co-CEO. "For example, technologists working on our Open edX platform are contributing to its development and creating new and innovative ways for people to learn online and pursue the outcomes they want. We hope that the information in this report gives open source professionals a clear picture of the industry to inform their decisions around joining and creating teams, and informs organizations' decisions around training and investing in their workers."

Key findings from the 2020 Open Source Jobs Report include:

Qualified open source talent is still in short supply: 93% of hiring managers report difficulty finding sufficient talent with open source skills, up from 87% two years ago.

93% of hiring managers report difficulty finding sufficient talent with open source skills, up from 87% two years ago. DevOps' rise: DevOps pros have risen to the most sought after job role, with 65% of companies looking to hire more DevOps talent, up from 59% in 2018.

DevOps pros have risen to the most sought after job role, with 65% of companies looking to hire more DevOps talent, up from 59% in 2018. Hiring is down, but not out, due to COVID-19: Despite the pandemic and economic slowdown, 37% of hiring managers say they will be hiring more skilled IT professionals in the next six months.

Despite the pandemic and economic slowdown, 37% of hiring managers say they will be hiring more skilled IT professionals in the next six months. Online training gains popularity during the COVID-19 era: A full 80% of employers now report that they provide online training courses for employees to learn open-source software, up from 66% two years ago.

A full 80% of employers now report that they provide online training courses for employees to learn open-source software, up from 66% two years ago. Certifications grow in importance: 52% of hiring managers are more likely to hire someone with a certification, up from 47% two years ago.

52% of hiring managers are more likely to hire someone with a certification, up from 47% two years ago. Cloud technology is hot: In terms of knowledge domains, hiring managers report knowledge of open cloud technologies has the most significant impact, with 70% being more likely to hire a pro with these skills, up from 66% in 2018.

The report features data from more than 175 hiring managers at corporations, small and medium businesses (SMBs), government organizations, and staffing agencies across the globe—as well as responses from more than 900 open source professionals worldwide.

The full 2020 Open Source Jobs Report is available to download for free here .

