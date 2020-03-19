2020 Outlook into the Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market
Mar 19, 2020, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) offer significant benefits in maintaining heart health, in addition to safeguarding against cancer and birth defects and offsetting symptoms of diabetes, arthritis, cognitive decline, depression, and several other conditions. Recovered from declining sales between 2012 to 2014, attributed to negative studies in the US media, global Omega-3 market has picked up the growth momentum in recent years.
Sales of Omega-3 ingredients for dietary supplement sector has been significantly reduced compared to other application sectors during the slowdown period. The impact was large in the United States and a little bit or no impact observed in Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.
Dietary Supplements is the largest application for Omega-3 globally cornering share of about 60% consuming 82.8 thousand metric tons 2019. Overall Omega-3 demand will reach 145 million metric tons in 2020 valued at US$1.8 billion.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Worldwide market for Omega-3 is analyzed in this report with respect to raw material sources and end-use applications
- Omega-3 market size is reported in this study by raw material source and end-use application across all major regions/countries
- Robust growth for highly concentrated Omega-3 ingredients bolstered by demand from pharma and dietary supplements markets
- Algae sources offer immense scope for global Omega-3s market
- Dismissal of Amarin Pharma's lawsuit exonerates the Omega-3 dietary supplement industry
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 129
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 322 companies
The market for major applications of Omega-3 explored in this report comprise the following:
- Dietary Supplements
- Animal Nutrition
- Food & Beverages
- Infant Nutrition
- Pharmaceuticals
- Clinical Nutrition
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Omega-3 market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and volume in metric tons; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o55st5
