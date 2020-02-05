2020 Outlook on the World's Economy: Top Economic Issues, Trends, Developments, and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Economic Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global economy witnessed a lot of turbulence in 2019, with intensified trade wars and Brexit delays influencing the growth story tremendously. Should businesses expect more volatility in 2020 or are global economic prospects looking up?

2020 Global Economic Outlook has been designed to answer this question and more by providing insights into top economic issues, trends, and developments.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the top global economic predictions for 2020?

What are the different trade war scenario possibilities for 2020?

What impact will Brexit have on the United Kingdom and the Eurozone in 2020?

and the Eurozone in 2020? Will oil prices rise or fall in 2020?

What are the key economic risks that businesses should watch out for in 2020?

What key 2020 growth opportunities should firms look to tap into?

What impact will developments such as the Phase 1 trade deal and Fed rate cuts have on the US and other economies?

What is the 2020 growth outlook for advanced economies such as the United States , Germany , and Japan ?

, , and ? How will emerging market heavyweights such as China and India perform in 2020?



After a very low pace of growth in 2018, the weakest since 2009, the global economy is set for a marginal recovery in 2020, especially driven by emerging markets. Global growth is expected to pick up from 2.9% in 2019 to 3.2% in 2020. Subdued growth is expected for advanced economies, while emerging markets and developing economies should register growth acceleration.



Trade wars and Brexit were the top developments that dominated the 2019 growth story, and these events will continue to have major ramifications in 2020 as well. A lot of uncertainty has cleared up in regards to Brexit after the UK's Conservative Party secured a majority in the 2019 elections. The United Kingdom is set to leave the EU on 31 January 2020, after which a transition period will set in. The finalization of a Phase 1 US-China trade deal in December 2019 has helped lift sentiment globally. Intensification of the trade war between the 2 countries is now less likely in 2020, while a ceasefire trade war scenario is the most probable for 2020.



Top growth opportunities by region - covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific - have also been assessed as part of this research. In regards to North America for instance, while trade wars are seen to be denting the US economy, Canada appears to be benefitting from exports. Similarly, Southeast Asia's position as a manufacturing destination is also growing as companies relocate production from China to the region order to circumvent punitive tariffs.



The regional economic outlook analysis as part of this research delves into the GDP growth outlook for major economies, key economic developments, risks, and policy direction. Advanced economies such as the United States and Japan are expected to continue to experience a slowdown in 2020, while emerging markets such as Brazil and Mexico should see growth acceleration this year. Growth prospects in 2020 for both the United States and China have marginally improved following the finalization of the Phase 1 trade deal.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Global Economy in 2019-Top Trends

Global Economic Outlook 2020-Top Predictions

2020 World GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies-Key Predictions for 2020

Emerging Economies-Key Predictions for 2020

2020 Growth Opportunities-Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2020 Regional Trends-GDP Growth, Risks, and Policy

2. Research Scope



3. Abbreviations and Acronyms



4. 2020 Global Economic Outlook

2020 GDP Growth Outlook

2020 Monetary Policy Outlook

Fiscal Outlook

Brexit Outlook

Trade War Outlook

2020 Oil Supply, Demand, and Price Outlook

Economic Impact of Political Volatility and Civil Unrest

5. 2020 Regional Economic Outlook-North America

North America-Top 5 Growth Opportunities

The United States and Canada-GDP Growth Outlook

and Canada-GDP Growth Outlook The United States and Canada-Economic Outlook Analysis

and Canada-Economic Outlook Analysis North America-Key Economic Developments

2020 North America Economic Outlook-Top Predictions

6. 2020 Regional Economic Outlook-Latin America

Latin America-Top 5 Growth Opportunities

Brazil and Mexico-GDP Growth Outlook

and Mexico-GDP Growth Outlook Brazil and Mexico-Economic Outlook Analysis

and Mexico-Economic Outlook Analysis Colombia and Panama-GDP Growth Outlook

and Panama-GDP Growth Outlook Colombia and Panama-Economic Outlook Analysis

and Panama-Economic Outlook Analysis Argentina and Venezuela-GDP Growth Outlook

and Venezuela-GDP Growth Outlook Argentina and Venezuela-Economic Outlook Analysis

and Venezuela-Economic Outlook Analysis Latin America-Key Economic Developments

2020 Latin America Economic Outlook-Top Predictions

7. 2020 Regional Economic Outlook-Europe

Europe-Top 5 Growth Opportunities

The United Kingdom and Germany-GDP Growth Outlook

and Germany-GDP Growth Outlook The United Kingdom and Germany-Economic Outlook Analysis

and Germany-Economic Outlook Analysis France and Italy-GDP Growth Outlook

and Italy-GDP Growth Outlook France and Italy-Economic Outlook Analysis

and Italy-Economic Outlook Analysis Poland-GDP Growth Outlook and Economic Outlook Analysis

Europe-Key Economic Developments

2020 Europe Economic Outlook-Top Predictions

8. 2020 Regional Economic Outlook-Middle East

Middle East-Top 5 Growth Opportunities

Saudi Arabia and Iran-GDP Growth Outlook

and Iran-GDP Growth Outlook Saudi Arabia and Iran-Economic Outlook Analysis

and Iran-Economic Outlook Analysis Qatar and Turkey-GDP Growth Outlook

and Turkey-GDP Growth Outlook Qatar and Turkey-Economic Outlook Analysis

and Turkey-Economic Outlook Analysis Middle East-Key Economic Developments

2020 Middle East Economic Outlook-Top Predictions

9. 2020 Regional Economic Outlook-Africa

Africa-Top 5 Growth Opportunities

Tanzania and Kenya-GDP Growth Outlook

and Kenya-GDP Growth Outlook Tanzania and Kenya-Economic Outlook Analysis

and Kenya-Economic Outlook Analysis Egypt and Nigeria-GDP Growth Outlook

and Nigeria-GDP Growth Outlook Egypt and Nigeria-Economic Outlook Analysis

and Nigeria-Economic Outlook Analysis South Africa-GDP Growth Outlook and Economic Outlook Analysis

Africa-Key Economic Developments

2020 Africa Economic Outlook-Top Predictions

10. 2020 Regional Economic Outlook-Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific-Top 5 Growth Opportunities

China and India-GDP Growth Outlook

and India-GDP Growth Outlook China and India-Economic Outlook Analysis

and India-Economic Outlook Analysis Japan and Indonesia-GDP Growth Outlook

and Indonesia-GDP Growth Outlook Japan and Indonesia-Economic Outlook Analysis

and Indonesia-Economic Outlook Analysis Australia-GDP Growth Outlook and Economic Outlook Analysis

Asia-Pacific-Key Economic Developments

2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Outlook-Top Predictions

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities

12. Key Conclusions

Uncertainty and Impact Assessment Matrix

Key Conclusions

