2020 Overview of vRAN: Its Evolution, Proposed Architecture & Complexities, and Why It Requires a New Approach to Operations OSS

The "vRAN: the High-Level Implications for OSS" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile operators that want to deploy vRAN technology will need to reassess their conventional OSS to make them fit for purpose.

This research estimates that virtualised radio access network (vRAN) technology will account for around 20% of the total addressable RAN market by 2025. Mobile network operators (MNOs) are working with organisations such as the O-RAN Alliance and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to define open alternatives to the vendor-specific RAN implementations.

This report provides:

an overview of the context in which vRAN evolution is taking place, the proposed vRAN architecture and its complexities, and why vRAN requires a new approach to operations OSS approach

an explanation of the implications that vRAN has for OSS, particularly in terms of network engineering, assurance, and orchestration

recommendations for vendors on how they can take advantage of the business opportunities offered by vRAN

a brief commentary on the type of vendors that will win vRAN domain orchestration deals.

