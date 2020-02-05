2020 Packaging Research Trends Show an Emphasis on Sustainability Among Millennials

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Packaging®, a global leader in fiber-based packaging solutions, today released a white paper, "2020 Food & Beverage Sustainable Packaging Trends," based on data from the annual EcoFocus Trends Survey, which forecasts key trends that will shape the U.S. food and beverage industries in the future. The EcoFocus Trends Survey examines how consumer attitudes, preferences, and values are reshaping grocery purchasing decisions.

"By investing in this research, including proprietary questions, we were able to identify five key trends tied especially to Millennials. We believe these trends will make a permanent impact on the future of food and beverage packaging," says Tim Whelan, Director of Marketing and New Product Development at Evergreen Packaging.

According to President and CEO of EcoFocus, Linda Gilbert, Millennials have taken the lead on the sustainable packaging conversation with the expectation that brand owners will do their part to deliver eco-friendly solutions.

"Millennials will reward and be loyal to companies who make commitments to what they see as desirable behavior. And they are willing to boycott companies who behave poorly or act opportunistically," advises Gilbert.

The EcoFocus Trends Survey shows that more than 8 out of 10 shoppers agree that being ecofriendly is "Common Sense." While Millennials are on par with other consumers on these issues, what sets them apart in a dramatic way is that 64% of Millennials say that "to them it is worth paying more for ecofriendly products," compared to just 38% of Baby Boomers.

"Their willingness to pay more reflects a passion for correcting the eco-mistakes of previous generations," observes Linda Gilbert.

The full white paper, "2020 Food & Beverage Sustainable Packaging Trends," is available for free download from Evergreen Packaging. To read or download the document, please visit evergreenpackaging.com. To stay connected to the company's latest announcements, follow Evergreen Packaging on LinkedIn.

About Evergreen Packaging ®

Evergreen Packaging, a global leader in paper packaging solutions, makes paper and paperboard products from responsibly sourced fiber which are designed to deliver product freshness, brand distinction and supply chain confidence. Our products are manufactured globally in facilities in the US, Asia, Central America and the Middle East/North Africa. Fiber used in our products comes from forests in the US where responsible forestry practices are used and where overall growth exceeds harvest. www.evergreenpackaging.com

About EcoFocus Worldwide

EcoFocus Worldwide, LLC is a consumer market research and consulting group providing data and insights on consumer attitudes and behaviors regarding wellness and sustainability for packaged goods companies, their suppliers and partners in support of marketing and business development. EcoFocus conducts a syndicated annual consumer trends survey and offers custom quantitative and qualitative research services with extensive strategic brand positioning and communications expertise.

