2020 Porsche Macan GTS Announced

Among other things, the new Porsche compact SUV family has earned the abbreviation GTS, which stands for "Gran Turismo Sport", due to its outstanding driving dynamics. Adaptive air suspension, which is standard equipment on this model, can lower the chassis by 10 millimeters. Combined with the standard 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels and the generously sized cast iron brakes (360 x 36 millimeters at the front, 330 x 22 millimeters at the rear), the new Macan GTS impresses with the agility and responsiveness of a true sports car. As an option, deceleration can be further improved by means of the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) with tungsten carbide coating (390 x 38 millimeters at the front, 356 x 28 millimeter at the rear) or the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) measuring 396 x 38 millimeters at the front and 370 x 30 millimeters at the rear.

Acoustically, the standard Sport Exhaust system specifically adapted to the GTS accentuates the driving pleasure in the new Macan GTS. A 2.9-liter V6 engine is at the heart of the experience. Its central turbo layout, with two turbochargers arranged in the inner V of the engine, allows particularly direct responsiveness. The maximum torque of 383 lb-ft (up 14 lb-ft) is available over a wide range from 1,750 to 5,000 rpm.

Individual design with black accents

The new Macan GTS also emphasizes its sporty status visually. The standard Sport Design package with new front and rear trim and striking side skirts lends the car a characteristic appearance. The front fascia is characterized by black painted elements – a distinguishing feature of all Porsche GTS models. The LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the three-dimensional rear lights with LED light bar are also darkened. The LED headlights can be optionally ordered in black with PDLS Plus. The lowered chassis, 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in Satin Black, red brake calipers, and the trim strips in High Gloss Black also emphasize the high-performance appearance. The rear end also gains black accents including a diffuser and the tailpipes of the standard sport exhaust system.

Sport seats exclusive to the GTS with premium materials

High-quality materials such as Alcantara® on the seat center panels, the center console armrests and door panels as well as brushed aluminum make it possible to see and feel the sporty and elegant characteristics of the Macan GTS. The multifunction sport steering wheel with the steering wheel rim in smooth leather is standard, as are the sport seats, exclusive to the GTS. The sport seats feature eight-way adjustment and pronounced side bolsters for stable support during dynamic cornering. The optional GTS interior package in leather with Carmine Red or Chalk stitching plus additional Alcantara® features, the BOSE® Surround Sound system, and the new smartphone tray with inductive charging function are among the many personalization options. Park Assist including Surround View, a heated windshield, and ionizer are available as optional equipment to improve comfort.

The new 2020 model year Macan GTS is expected to arrive at US dealerships in summer 2020. Pricing starts at $71,300 excluding $1,350 for delivery, processing and handling.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

For Porsche apps: http://www.porsche.com/usa/entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.porsche.com

