2020 Professional Development Conferences Launched for Manufacturers

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI) released its 2020 calendar of professional development conferences, which are part of its Manufacturing Impact Series. These conferences are open to all business leaders in operations and strategic functions in manufacturing and are focused on delivering actionable insights attendees can take back to their companies. Additionally, as the events are tailored to manufacturers, they provide unique networking opportunities to connect leaders and ideas.

"Our Manufacturing Impact Series delivers valuable experiences for MAPI members, their colleagues, and the manufacturing community at large," said Stephen Gold, president and CEO, MAPI. "We consistently receive positive feedback on the quality of the events, as attendees are able to share with true manufacturing peers. We look forward to meeting new contacts and helping to amplify manufacturing's growth in 2020."

2020 events:

- Beyond Manufacturing: After-market Services in Manufacturing Conference

o Feb. 10-11, 2020, in Orlando, FL

o Attendees: company leadership, strategy, marketing, and sales professionals

o Discover ways to introduce or expand new service offerings using customer data.

- Power Analytics: Data in Smart Manufacturing Conference

o Feb. 12-13, 2020, in Orlando, FL

o Attendees: operations, IT, engineering, R&D, and systems leaders

o Learn how to apply advanced analytics to unlock value from the IT/OT data boom.

- Going Digital: The Manufacturers Internal Audit Conference

o March 10-11, 2020, in Chicago, IL

o Attendees: internal auditors, IT auditors, risk managers

o Master how to deploy analytics to enhance insights and impact from internal audit.

- Champion Innovation: Product Management in Manufacturing Conference

o April 22-23, 2020, in Chicago, IL

o Attendees: product managers, product developers, marketers, engineers, R&D leaders, and strategy professionals

o Invigorate product portfolios, embrace customer-centricity for new opportunities, and identify distinct advantages for company growth.

- Fuel Profitable Growth: The Manufacturing Finance Conference

o May 5-6, 2020, in Orlando, FL

o Attendees: finance professionals in accounting, tax, FP&A, and shared services.

o Empower efficient growth strategies with new tools such as intelligent automation and talent strategies.

- Stay Vigilant: The Manufacturing Security Conference

o May 7-8, 2020, in Orlando, FL

o Attendees: security professionals

o Implement proven tactics to mitigate security threats and protect your people, facilities, and IP.

- Expand Employee Value: The Benefits & Compensation in Manufacturing Conference

o May 19-20, 2020, in Orlando, FL

o Attendees: HR professionals including benefits, compensation, and total rewards

o Exchange action-oriented ideas to upskill employees while implementing tactics to attract and reward talent.

- Tracking Global Risks: Resilience in the Value Chain Conference

o June 3, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

o Attendees: procurement and logistics professionals

o Increase your readiness, track threats, and reduce risk from value chain disruption and change.

- Redefine Indirect Procurement: Indirect Spend in Manufacturing Conference

o Sept. 14-15, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

o Attendees: indirect purchasing and procurement professionals

o Discover new and emerging tools and techniques to reduce spend and improve value.

- Defend Your Organization: Cybersecurity in Manufacturing Conference

o Sept. 29-30, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

o Attendees: IT, operations, and risk professionals

o Learn to detect, deter, and mitigate risks to the organization and its supply chains amid ever-changing cyberthreats.

- ManufacturED 2020

o Oct. 20-22, 2020, in Cleveland, OH

o Attendees: company leadership, strategy, IT, product management, and operations professionals

o Join us at our premier annual summit to empower connectivity between your people, operations, factories, and global footprint.

See the full list and register today at mapi.net/impactseries.

About MAPI

Founded in 1933, the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI) is a nonprofit organization that connects manufacturing leaders with the ideas they need to make smarter decisions. As the manufacturing leadership network, its mission is to build strong leadership within manufacturing to drive the growth, profitability, and stature of global manufacturers. For more information, visit mapi.net.

Media Contact:

Kristin Graybill

MAPI

703.841.9000

news@mapi.net

