2020 Review of the UK Plain Water Market, Featuring Profiles of Leading Companies Including Britvic Plc, Nestle Waters UK Ltd, Brecon Mineral Water and Shepley Spring Ltd
Oct 30, 2020, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Plain Water Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK plain water market declined by 3.1% in 2019 to 3,513 million litres following years of consecutive growth. The drop in sales was attributed primarily to sustained negative media coverage around plastic and the summer weather of 2019 was much more mixed than in 2018 which had significantly boosted sales the previous year.
This report investigates all significant factors shaping the plain water market, featuring detailed insights and data by sector and segment, and company and brand volume sales.
New for this year: volumes through coolers removed to give an exceptional view of the small pack market (under 10l); innovation segment; legislation and water stewardship segments overhauled by Water & Environment experts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Macro Overview
2. Sector Performance
3. UK Plain Water Market
4. UK Plain Water Packaging
5. UK Plain Water Distribution
6. UK Plain Water Companies and Brands
7. UK Plain Water Producers
8. UK Plain Water Exports
9. UK Plain Water Imports
10. UK Plain Still and Sparkling Water Consumption
11. UK Plain Still Water Brands
12. UK Plain Sparkling Water Brands
13. UK Plain Retailer Own Label Water
14. UK Mineral Water Consumption
15. UK Spring Water Consumption
16. UK Glass Packaged Plain Water
17. UK Plastic Packaged Plain Water
18. UK Plain Water Consumer
19. UK Plain Water Value
20. Ongoing Challenges
20.1 Environmental
20.2 Carbon Footprint
20.3 Water Footprint
20.4 Lightweighting
20.5 Recycling
20.6 Deposit Return Schemes
20.7 Tap Water
20.8 Industry Consolidation
20.9 Portfolio Diversity
20.10 Consumer Confidence and Education
20.11 Retailer Perception
20.12 Stock Control and Supply
20.13 Price Pressures
21. Innovation
22. Water Stewardship
23. Legislation
23.1 Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water - Current Situation (2015 Onwards)
23.2 Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water - Historical Timeline (To 2015)
23.3 Abstraction Licensing
24. Forecast to 2024
Appendix 1 - Definitions and Symbols
Appendix 2 - Target Group Index (TGI)
Appendix 3 - Leading Company Profiles
- Ag Barr Plc
- Berrington Pure Spring Water Company
- Brecon Mineral Water
- Britvic Plc
- Coca-Cola European Partners
- Coca-Cola Hbc Northern Ireland
- Danone Waters (UK & Ireland) Ltd
- Harrogate Water Brands Ltd
- Highland Spring Group
- Hildon Ltd
- Montgomery Spring Water Company
- Nestle Waters UK Ltd
- One Water - Global Ethics Ltd
- Prince's Gate Spring Water
- Princes Soft Drinks
- Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company Ltd
- Refresco Beverages
- Roxane (Uk)
- Shepley Spring Ltd
