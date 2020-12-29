2020 Sino-European New Economic Online Cooperation Conference Successfully Held

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of the "dual circulation" development pattern and the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, the Chengdu New Economic Development Commission hosted the "2020 Sino-European New Economic Online Cooperation Conference" on December 21st and 22nd, in order to explore new modes of foreign exchange and cooperation and to maintain continuous communication with European economic development agencies and new economic enterprises.

With the theme of "New Opportunities in the New Era", the conference aims to seek international cooperation opportunities in the new economy industry and promote cross-border exchanges and cooperation between Chengdu new economy enterprises and German and Finnish enterprises.

More than 60 companies from Germany, Finland and Chengdu in the fields of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, clean environment protection, port and logistics, park city planning and construction attended online.

Cargotec Finland China, BMH Technologies Finland China, JKMM and other national outstanding enterprise representatives from Finland and Germany carried out precise matchmaking with Sino-German(PuJiang) SME Cooperation Zone, Chengdu Shuxin Chain Company, Sichuan Association of Circular Economy, Sichuan Port and Shipping Group, SPSI Cloud Port Development Group Company, Chengdu Jinjiang Greenway Construction and Investment Group, and JZFZ Architectural Design Co.Ltd.

Sino-European New Economy Industry Innovation Center and Sichuan Association of Circular Economy reached a strategic cooperation on promoting the development of new economy and recycling economy cooperation, and completed the online signing on site.

Chengdu, Germany and Finland have a solid foundation and broad prospects for cooperation in the new economy and many other fields. In recent years, the Sino-German Engineering Center for Intelligent Network Linkage and New Energy Vehicles (Chengdu) and Siemens Global Simulation and Test Technology (Chengdu) R&D Center have settled in Chengdu one after another.

The Sino-German(PuJiang) SME Cooperation Zone has been deepening Sino-German industrial cooperation in the fields of equipment manufacturing, precision machinery, biomedicine, energy conservation and environmental protection and other advanced manufacturing industries, and has become a core carrier to undertake the development of German, European and other international industries. Finland has also invested in 8 enterprises in Chengdu, and Nokia has set up 3 branches in Chengdu, with its global technology center settled in Chengdu Tianfu New Area.

In 2019, the Chengdu New Economic Development Commission led a delegation to Germany and Finland, and visited the related government agencies for cooperation exchanges. This-time online conference served as a reunion for all sides to deepen the cooperation and exchange opportunities, which open up a new model of barrier-free docking for new economy industries, and effectively transform industrial needs into practical cooperation.

As an important step to promote the precise matchmaking between Chengdu and European countries, the success of the conference will stimulate Chengdu to continue to optimize the new economy development environment, open up international cooperation and docking channels, and unleash more cooperation and development opportunities in the future for all the new economy enterprises in Europe.

SOURCE Commitee Office of 2020 Sino-European New Economic Online Cooperation Conference