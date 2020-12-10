2020 Spark Design Award Winners Announced
Judges chose 150 winners in all design categories. Entries from around the world competed for the coveted Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze Spark Awards
Dec 10, 2020, 14:33 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the global health pandemic in 2020, designers from around the world still found inspiration and submitted their innovative designs to Spark Design Awards. Well-known companies like Dell, IBM, Fitbit, IDEO, Philips Lightning, Google, Tesla, HP, and more submitted their products along with smaller firms of other professional designers.
This year, the jury discussions took place online rather than in person as they usually do. Even with the challenges, the fifteen experts joined from a variety of timezones to contribute to the lively discussion. Peter Kuchnicki, the President and CEO of Spark Design Awards, described the judging as "a refreshing time to connect with bright minds and discuss some of the amazing innovations that have come from a difficult year. Quite frankly, it was a blast to see and work with our jurors by telecon!"
Of the hundreds of entries, 90 pro entries impressed the judges enough to earn a position as a winner or finalist. Acquiring comments like "well-designed and well-rounded," "brilliant concept," and "interesting solutioning," the winners of the 2020 Spark Design Awards are listed below. The winning submissions are all showcased in the Spark Galleries and plan to be displayed in design galleries as they reopen.
|
Design Name
|
Competition
|
Award
|
Organization
|
BoostCharger
|
CleanTech
|
Platinum
|
STUDIO BACKS
|
Dell Recyclable Backpack
|
CleanTech
|
Gold
|
Dell
|
One Season House
|
CleanTech
|
Bronze
|
WonderHome
|
Z - LAMP
|
Concept Pro
|
Platinum
|
Central Academy of Fine Arts
|
Re-born Mask Box by Yuhan-Kimberly
|
Concept Pro
|
Silver
|
Yuhan-Kimberly
|
Design Consciousness- Small Things
|
Concept Pro
|
Silver
|
IDEO
|
IBM Automation Decision Services
|
Digital
|
Platinum
|
IBM
|
Fitbit Sense UX
|
Digital
|
Silver
|
Fitbit, Inc.
|
Hitachi airCloud Pro
|
Digital
|
Silver
|
Hitachi-Johnson Controls
|
Midea Meiju App
|
Experience
|
Platinum
|
Midea Air-Conditioning Equipment
|
Cut and Paste: Prevent Visual Plagiarism
|
Graphic
|
Platinum
|
Lisa Winstanley Design
|
Powering the Future
|
Graphic
|
Silver
|
Bruce Power
|
Remember me
|
Graphic
|
Silver
|
Cosmo-Sloth
|
Nurse Your Senses
|
Graphic
|
Bronze
|
Island Health
|
M2 ICU: Medical Intensive Care Unit
|
Health
|
Platinum
|
Philips Lighting
|
Neuralink R1 Robot
|
Health
|
Gold
|
Woke Studio
|
FORME Life
|
Health
|
Gold
|
fuseproject
|
Coway Icon Air Purifier
|
Health
|
Platinum
|
fuseproject
|
LOTUS - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
|
Health
|
Silver
|
Philips Lighting
|
Fitbit Inspire 2
|
Health
|
Silver
|
Fitbit, Inc.
|
Fitbit Flow
|
Health
|
Bronze
|
Fitbit, Inc.
|
Emergency Care 2030
|
Health
|
Silver
|
Philips Lighting
|
Ellie's MRI Journey
|
Health
|
Silver
|
Philips Lighting
|
Dell XPS Notebook Packaging
|
Package
|
Platinum
|
Dell
|
Fitbit Sustainable Packaging
|
Package
|
Gold
|
Fitbit, Inc.
|
Zippo Constellation
|
Package
|
Silver
|
Zippo (China) Outdoor Product
|
Eco-pac
|
Package
|
Silver
|
WWP Beauty
|
Easy-to-Read Ointment
|
Package
|
Silver
|
China Resources Sanjiu
|
LIFEWTR Series 9: Art of Recycling
|
Package
|
Silver
|
PepsiCo
|
Foldable & Classified Medicine Bottle
|
Package
|
Bronze
|
China Resources Sanjiu
|
Goodbaby® Cold Medicine Packaging
|
Package
|
Bronze
|
China Resources Sanjiu
|
Pepsi x China's People's Daily New Media (GCR)
|
Package
|
Bronze
|
PepsiCo
|
HeroWear Apex
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
Interwoven Design Group, LLC
|
Glint Hero Luminaire
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
Whipsaw, Inc.
|
Motive Lighting
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
Landscape Forms
|
Chromecast with Google TV
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
Google Inc
|
Nest Thermostat
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
Google Inc
|
HP DesignJet Studio
|
Product
|
Gold
|
Nacar Design
|
Nest Audio
|
Product
|
Gold
|
Google Inc
|
Disc, Peak & Stretch
|
Product
|
Gold
|
Landscape Forms
|
August WiFi Smart Lock
|
Product
|
Silver
|
fuseproject
|
Magellan
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Kuzco Lighting
|
Dreem
|
Product
|
Silver
|
fuseproject
|
Dalbodre Oak Crib
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Dalbodre
|
Philips Hue Smart button
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Philips Lighting
|
Philips Nature Connect
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Philips Lighting
|
Ledalite ModiFly
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Philips Lighting
|
Google Trekker
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Whipsaw, Inc.
|
Google Pixel Buds
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Google Inc
|
Impinj R700 RAIN Reader
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Pensar
|
Dell Inspiron 7000
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Dell
|
Google Pixel 5
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Google Inc
|
HP Envy AlO Printers
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
HP
|
Hydration Platform
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
PepsiCo
|
Philips MyCreation
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Philips Lighting
|
Polling
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Korea Polytechnic University
|
Textile
|
Space
|
Platinum
|
Kris Lin International Design
|
Times Pavilion
|
Space
|
Platinum
|
Sangu Design Co. Ltd.
|
New Story
|
Space
|
Platinum
|
fuseproject
|
Upfit 2.0
|
Space
|
Platinum
|
Landscape Forms
|
Song Mansion
|
Space
|
Gold
|
Hirsch Bedner and Associates Ltd
|
Urban Literature
|
Space
|
Gold
|
G DESIGN
|
Reinoldi Secondary School
|
Space
|
Gold
|
SSP AG
|
Hainan Sanya Rusi Center
|
Space
|
Silver
|
Nanjing XuSong Decoration Design
|
Reversal
|
Space
|
Silver
|
YUN-YIH Design Company
|
Beijing Tongzhou Rihua Cultural Park
|
Space
|
Silver
|
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
|
Yong Quan Park
|
Space
|
Silver
|
G DESIGN
|
Impression of Railway
|
Space
|
Silver
|
G DESIGN
|
MC Bauchemie
|
Space
|
Silver
|
SSP AG
|
Symbiotic Sustainability
|
Space
|
Silver
|
G DESIGN
|
Taipei EROS Hair Salon
|
Space
|
Silver
|
Materiality Design
|
Fluid Space
|
Space
|
Silver
|
Kris Lin International Design
|
Childhood Days
|
Space
|
Silver
|
Mo Architects and Planners
|
Boulder House
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
AtelierJun
|
Connection
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
T.M Design Studio
|
Suitable Residence
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
T.E&C Architects & Associates
|
Latitude
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
SHH
|
Liberal Realms
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
T.M Design Studio
|
Duplex Penthouse in Royal Bay
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
Janmei Design
|
Foshan Jingying Office
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
BOSI-TAO Design
|
Graceful Home
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
uzdesign
|
Boundless
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
YUN-YIH Design Company
|
Nanjing VANKE Noble Garden
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
LSD InteriorDesign
|
Tea Art
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
tomchen design
|
City of Light
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
Kris Lin International Design
|
Ganzhou Sales Office
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
Hirsch Bedner and Associates Limited
|
Elroy Air Chaparral
|
Transport
|
Platinum
|
Elroy Air
|
Cybertruck
|
Transport
|
Gold
|
Tesla
|
NYCT Electric Bus Chargers
|
Transport
|
Silver
|
Ciocchini Design
|
Yamaha 275
|
Transport
|
Bronze
|
ROBRADY design
Media Contact:
Peter Kuchnicki
[email protected]
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12849835
SOURCE Spark Design Awards