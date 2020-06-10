2020 Study | The Evolution of 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel | New Multi-dimensions of Travel are Expected to Usher in an Era of Rapid Multimodal Transportation by 2050
Jun 10, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolution of 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a comprehensive overview of the new dimensions of travel which could have a major impact on the transportation landscape of the future.
The report begins by introducing the current modes of transportation and the challenges associated with them. The need for new modes of transportation and the key drivers for them are also discussed. The 3rd, 4th and 5th dimensions of travel are clearly defined along with the vehicles associated with each of them. A section is dedicated to each of these dimensions of travel.
Firstly, the 3rd dimension of travel is discussed, capturing the key players, analyzing the various stages of product development that each company is at, and the major application areas for the different vehicles in this dimension.
Secondly, the 4th dimension of travel is analyzed, capturing the various vehicles involved, the salient features of each including high-speed rail (HSR), Maglev trains, and Hyperloop. A snapshot of major companies in each of the 4th dimension modes and the active projects is captured. The study also discusses the infrastructure required by each mode of transport. Furthermore, the report also compares the various vehicles in the 4th dimension of travel in terms of speed, passenger-carrying capacity, and application avenues.
Thirdly, the study focuses on the 5th dimension of travel breaking it down into 3 categories, namely Suborbital, Orbital, and Deep Space Travel. These 3 categories are defined clearly followed by a list of the major companies involved in these areas of transportation. Furthermore, the infrastructure required for space tourism, key milestones, major investments in this space, and future missions are also discussed. The report then proceeds to undertake a comparative analysis of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th dimensions of travel in terms of capital costs involved, ticket costs, ease of implementation, timeline, and application avenues.
Finally, this study looks at how these new dimensions of travel will impact the transportation landscape of the future, including ushering in a zero era in transportation, new business models, a more effective public transportation system, and the rise of sustainable modes of transportation.
The advent of new dimensions of travel poses a number of pertinent questions related to key new vehicle types, the infrastructure required, application areas, and growth opportunities.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the different vehicles which constitute the 3rd, 4th and 5th dimensions of travel?
- Which are the factors driving the need for futuristic modes of transport?
- What are the key application avenues for new modes of transport?
- What would be the impact of the new modes of travel on the transportation landscape of the future?
- What are the growth opportunities created by the advent of 3rd, 4th, and 5th dimensions of travel?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Takeaways
- Defining 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel
- Snapshot of Select Current/Future Modes of Travel
- Snapshot of Major 3rd Dimension Companies
- Overview of the Air Taxi Ecosystem
- Comparing the Various 4th Dimension Modes
- Illustration of Orbital and Suborbital Space
- Ticket Pricing for the New Dimensions of Travel
- Commercial Spaceports Plannedl: United Kingdom
- Application Avenues for 5th Dimension Travel
- The Advent of New Business Models
- A Futuristic Multimodal Travel Concept by 2100?
- Current Scenario and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Overview of the Current Modes of Travel and Challenges
- Challenges associated with Current Modes of Transport
- Defining 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel
- Key Drivers for the New Dimensions of Travel
4. Analysis of the 3rd Dimension of Travel
- Introduction to 3rd Dimension of Travel
- Snapshot of Major Market Participants
- Various Application Avenues for 3rd Dimension Travel
- Infrastructure Requirements for 3rd Dimension Travel
- Automotive OEMs make a Beeline into the 3rd Dimension Market
- Select Vehicles in Development and Potential Application Avenues
- Snapshot of Select Air Taxi Projects
- Uber Air Taxi Service - How Much Would It Cost?
- Countries Where Air Taxis Could Be Commercialized by 2040
- US - Regulatory Overview and Actions Required For Commercialization
- Global Snapshot of Regulatory Landscape for 3rd Dimension Travel
5. Analysis of the 4th Dimension of Travel
- Introduction to 4th Dimension of Travel
- Maglev Trains - Introduction
- The Shanghai Maglev
- Chuo Shinkansen - Japanese Maglev
- Maglev Trains - Advantages and Challenges
- Cost of Building and Operating Maglev Trains
- Major Companies with Patents for Maglev related Technology
- Hyperloop - Introduction
- Snapshot of Select Hyperloop Companies
- Infrastructure Requirements for Hyperloop Transportation
- Select Proposed Hyperloop Projects
- Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop Route - Virgin Hyperloop One
- Dubai-Abu Dhabi Hyperloop Route - Virgin Hyperloop One
- High-Speed Rail - Introduction
- High-Speed Rail - Leading Countries with Operational Services
- High-Speed Rail in the United States
- 4th Dimension of Travel - Snapshot of Various Modes by Speed
- 4th Dimension of Travel - Comparing the various Modes
6. Analysis of the 5th Dimension of Travel
- Illustration of Orbital and Suborbital Space
- Suborbital, Orbital and Deep Space Transport - Select Companies
- Use Case 1 - Suborbital Travel: Virgin Galactic
- Use Case 2 - Suborbital Travel: Blue Origin
- Snapshot of Blue Origin's Suborbital Program
- Use Case 3 - Orbital and Deep Space Travel: Space Adventures
- Use Case 4 - Orbital and Deep Space Travel: SpaceX
- Use Case 5 - High-Speed Point-to-Point Travel: SpaceX Concept
- Various Application Avenues for 5th Dimension Travel
- Space Hotels - Aurora Space Station
- Space Hotels - Von Braun Space Station
- Infrastructure Requirements for 5th Dimension Travel - Spaceports
- Rocket Service Centers - Support System for Space Launches
- Space Suits for Suborbital Travelers
- Notable Investments in this Space
- Ensuring Health and Safety of Passengers will be a Key Challenge
7. Comparative Analysis of the 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel
- Comparing the Costs Involved in the 3 Modes of Travel
- Ticket Pricing for the New Dimensions of Travel
- Comparing the Ease of Implementation
- Comparison from a Passenger Perspective
- A Peek Into The Future of Various Dimensions of Travel
- Comparison in Terms of Application Avenues
8. Implications for the Transportation Landscape of the Future
- The Dawn of the Zero Era in Transportation
- The Advent of New Business Models
- A More Effective Public Transportation System
- Impact Across Different Facets of the Society
- The Rise of Sustainable Modes of Transportation
- A New Era of Rapid Multimodal Transportation by 2050
9. Growth Opportunities and C2A
- 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel - Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives
10. Conclusion
- The 3 Big Predictions
Companies Mentioned
- Aeromobil
- Airbus
- Audi
- Blue Origin
- Boeing
- Ehang
- Eurostar
- Hyperloop TT
- Hyundai
- Kitty Hawk
- Lilium
- Pal-V
- Porsche
- Shanghai Maglev
- Space Adventures
- SpaceX
- Terrafugia
- TGV
- Toyota
- Transpod
- Vertical Aerospace
- Virgin Galactic
- Virgin Hyperloop One
- Volocopter
- VRCO
- Zeleros
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n49l3r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets