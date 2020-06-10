2020 Study | The Evolution of 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel | New Multi-dimensions of Travel are Expected to Usher in an Era of Rapid Multimodal Transportation by 2050

DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Evolution of 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a comprehensive overview of the new dimensions of travel which could have a major impact on the transportation landscape of the future.

The report begins by introducing the current modes of transportation and the challenges associated with them. The need for new modes of transportation and the key drivers for them are also discussed. The 3rd, 4th and 5th dimensions of travel are clearly defined along with the vehicles associated with each of them. A section is dedicated to each of these dimensions of travel.



Firstly, the 3rd dimension of travel is discussed, capturing the key players, analyzing the various stages of product development that each company is at, and the major application areas for the different vehicles in this dimension.

Secondly, the 4th dimension of travel is analyzed, capturing the various vehicles involved, the salient features of each including high-speed rail (HSR), Maglev trains, and Hyperloop. A snapshot of major companies in each of the 4th dimension modes and the active projects is captured. The study also discusses the infrastructure required by each mode of transport. Furthermore, the report also compares the various vehicles in the 4th dimension of travel in terms of speed, passenger-carrying capacity, and application avenues.

Thirdly, the study focuses on the 5th dimension of travel breaking it down into 3 categories, namely Suborbital, Orbital, and Deep Space Travel. These 3 categories are defined clearly followed by a list of the major companies involved in these areas of transportation. Furthermore, the infrastructure required for space tourism, key milestones, major investments in this space, and future missions are also discussed. The report then proceeds to undertake a comparative analysis of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th dimensions of travel in terms of capital costs involved, ticket costs, ease of implementation, timeline, and application avenues.

Finally, this study looks at how these new dimensions of travel will impact the transportation landscape of the future, including ushering in a zero era in transportation, new business models, a more effective public transportation system, and the rise of sustainable modes of transportation.



The advent of new dimensions of travel poses a number of pertinent questions related to key new vehicle types, the infrastructure required, application areas, and growth opportunities.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the different vehicles which constitute the 3rd, 4th and 5th dimensions of travel?

Which are the factors driving the need for futuristic modes of transport?

What are the key application avenues for new modes of transport?

What would be the impact of the new modes of travel on the transportation landscape of the future?

What are the growth opportunities created by the advent of 3rd, 4th, and 5th dimensions of travel?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Takeaways

Defining 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel

Snapshot of Select Current/Future Modes of Travel

Snapshot of Major 3rd Dimension Companies

Overview of the Air Taxi Ecosystem

Comparing the Various 4th Dimension Modes

Illustration of Orbital and Suborbital Space

Ticket Pricing for the New Dimensions of Travel

Commercial Spaceports Plannedl: United Kingdom

Application Avenues for 5th Dimension Travel

The Advent of New Business Models

A Futuristic Multimodal Travel Concept by 2100?

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Overview of the Current Modes of Travel and Challenges

Challenges associated with Current Modes of Transport

Defining 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel

Key Drivers for the New Dimensions of Travel

4. Analysis of the 3rd Dimension of Travel

Introduction to 3rd Dimension of Travel

Snapshot of Major Market Participants

Various Application Avenues for 3rd Dimension Travel

Infrastructure Requirements for 3rd Dimension Travel

Automotive OEMs make a Beeline into the 3rd Dimension Market

Select Vehicles in Development and Potential Application Avenues

Snapshot of Select Air Taxi Projects

Uber Air Taxi Service - How Much Would It Cost?

Countries Where Air Taxis Could Be Commercialized by 2040

US - Regulatory Overview and Actions Required For Commercialization

Global Snapshot of Regulatory Landscape for 3rd Dimension Travel

5. Analysis of the 4th Dimension of Travel

Introduction to 4th Dimension of Travel

Maglev Trains - Introduction

The Shanghai Maglev

Chuo Shinkansen - Japanese Maglev

Maglev Trains - Advantages and Challenges

Cost of Building and Operating Maglev Trains

Major Companies with Patents for Maglev related Technology

Hyperloop - Introduction

Snapshot of Select Hyperloop Companies

Infrastructure Requirements for Hyperloop Transportation

Select Proposed Hyperloop Projects

Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop Route - Virgin Hyperloop One

Dubai-Abu Dhabi Hyperloop Route - Virgin Hyperloop One

High-Speed Rail - Introduction

High-Speed Rail - Leading Countries with Operational Services

High-Speed Rail in the United States

4th Dimension of Travel - Snapshot of Various Modes by Speed

4th Dimension of Travel - Comparing the various Modes

6. Analysis of the 5th Dimension of Travel

Illustration of Orbital and Suborbital Space

Suborbital, Orbital and Deep Space Transport - Select Companies

Use Case 1 - Suborbital Travel: Virgin Galactic

Use Case 2 - Suborbital Travel: Blue Origin

Snapshot of Blue Origin's Suborbital Program

Use Case 3 - Orbital and Deep Space Travel: Space Adventures

Use Case 4 - Orbital and Deep Space Travel: SpaceX

Use Case 5 - High-Speed Point-to-Point Travel: SpaceX Concept

Various Application Avenues for 5th Dimension Travel

Space Hotels - Aurora Space Station

Space Hotels - Von Braun Space Station

Infrastructure Requirements for 5th Dimension Travel - Spaceports

Rocket Service Centers - Support System for Space Launches

Space Suits for Suborbital Travelers

Notable Investments in this Space

Ensuring Health and Safety of Passengers will be a Key Challenge

7. Comparative Analysis of the 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel

Comparing the Costs Involved in the 3 Modes of Travel

Ticket Pricing for the New Dimensions of Travel

Comparing the Ease of Implementation

Comparison from a Passenger Perspective

A Peek Into The Future of Various Dimensions of Travel

Comparison in Terms of Application Avenues

8. Implications for the Transportation Landscape of the Future

The Dawn of the Zero Era in Transportation

The Advent of New Business Models

A More Effective Public Transportation System

Impact Across Different Facets of the Society

The Rise of Sustainable Modes of Transportation

A New Era of Rapid Multimodal Transportation by 2050

9. Growth Opportunities and C2A

3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel - Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives

10. Conclusion

The 3 Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned



Aeromobil

Airbus

Audi

Blue Origin

Boeing

Ehang

Eurostar

Hyperloop TT

Hyundai

Kitty Hawk

Lilium

Pal-V

Porsche

Shanghai Maglev

Space Adventures

SpaceX

Terrafugia

TGV

Toyota

Transpod

Vertical Aerospace

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Hyperloop One

Volocopter

VRCO

Zeleros

