2020 Study of the Approaches to Reduce Virgin Plastic Consumption in Flexible Packaging - Use of Bio-based Plastics, Right-sized Materials, Use of Recycled Plastics, Shift to Multi-use Models
Jun 17, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market & Technology Intelligence Study on Reduction of Virgin Plastic Consumption in Flexible Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This technology & market intelligence study covers a holistic overview of the key technologies and approaches implemented in the market which facilitate approaches and alternative solutions to reduce consumption of virgin plastic during flexible packaging.
Plastics are a material of choice in packaging applications because of their performance, cost-effectiveness, and durability. It is applicable across a range of applications including healthcare, food & beverages, consumer packaged goods, domestic purpose packaging, etc. The release of a substantial volume of plastic leaks into the oceans every year is causing untold damage to marine life, biodiversity and human health. Most plastics do not biodegrade. This environmental situation demands the need to develop different solutions/approaches to reduce the plastic content in packaging industries.
Various approaches highlighted in the report include the use of lightweight material other than plastic (aluminum, bioplastic, etc.), right-sizing of packaging to reduce plastic waste, cycling plastic, using alternate packaging material, developing multipurpose use packaging, etc. Alongside, in-depth analysis of the key players implementing innovative approaches to reduce virgin plastic consumption during packaging has been covered in the report. For instance, Paptic offers reusable multiuse carrier bags that are highly reusable, versatile, recyclable, biodegradable under industrial composting, water-resistant, etc.
The study also provides key market trends & dynamics showcasing the market driving forces, restraints, challenges and opportunities. For instance, stringent regulatory concerns have led to shifting the focus of packaging companies to adopt sustainable packaging material such as recycled plastic and biodegradable plastic. The study will give insights on shifting market dynamics towards a sustainable business model adopted by few packaging companies in the industry.
The study will also provide insights on the application and geographical overview of the flexible packaging industry along with material, application and geographical insights on alternative packaging materials such as recycled plastic and bio-based plastic material in the industry. It will showcase the addressable market potential for the alternative packaging materials which can be achieved by key packaging companies in the industry ecosystem in the coming years.
In the alternative packaging materials market, recycled plastic holds a major chunk of the total industry size. Furthermore, the bio-based plastic packaging material is bifurcated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials, of which biodegradable material segment holds more than 80% of the total bio-based plastic market size in 2020.
In the application segment, the food & beverage industry held a substantial share of the overall flexible packaging market size in 2020. Several initiatives are being taken by key companies in the industry to develop environment-friendly packaging solutions to replace conventional plastic which is degrading the environment quality owing to its disposable properties.
Geographic Scope: Global
Regionally, Europe is expected to witness promising gains in terms of reducing virgin plastic consumption in flexible packaging. This is majorly attributed to stringent environment norms imposed by the European Commission against the use of conventional plastic such as PE, PP, etc. for packaging applications. The region is highly focused on the ban of single-use plastic by imposing several regulations. Furthermore, the region is shifting focus towards alternative packaging solutions that are environment-friendly to contribute to the environment and attain a sustainable business model.
Critical Questions the Report Answers
- What are the various approaches followed by key packaging companies to reduce virgin plastic use in their packaging materials?
- What are the key technology trends for the development of alternative packaging materials in the last few years and across various geographies?
- What is the addressable market potential for alternative/environment-friendly packaging materials for flexible packaging?
- What are the key market trends for recycled plastic and bio-based plastic packaging materials?
- Who are the top players engaged in adopting alternative packaging material in the market?
- Which are the key strategic initiatives taken by leading companies in this market?
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Technology/Market Definition
1.3 Scope
1.3.1 Flexible Packaging Market
1.3.1.1 By Application
1.3.1.2 By Geography
1.3.2 Alternative Flexible Packaging Market
1.3.2.1 By Material
1.3.2.2 By Application
1.3.2.3 By Geography
1.4 Years of consideration
1.5 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research data
2.2 Limitations
2.3 Assumptions
3. Executive Summary
4. Patent Technology Landscape
4.1 Technical analysis of key factors involved in the invention
4.2 Technology Trends, by Year
4.2.1 Trends for using alternative material across various application areas
4.2.2 Trends for alternative packaging materials
4.2.3 Trends for production technique/methods of alternative packaging solutions
4.3 Technology Trends, By Geography
4.3.1 Trends for using alternative material across various application areas
4.3.2 Trends for alternative packaging materials
4.3.3 Trends for production technique/methods of alternative packaging solutions
4.4 Patent filing trends; (2010-2020)
4.5 List of top assignees covering alternative packaging materials and their areas of invention
4.6 Top CPC classification
4.7 Inventor group of top 5 applicants for alternative packaging material
4.8 Innovation Summary of Top applicants
4.9 Innovation Summary of Top Universities
4.10 New entrants in the last 5 years and their Technology/Material
5. Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6. Industry Trend Analysis
6.1 Evolution
6.2 Industry Ecosystem
6.2.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1.1 Raw Material Supplier
6.2.1.2 Manufacturer
6.2.1.3 Distributor
6.2.1.4 End-user
6.2.2 Vendor Matrix
6.2.2.1 List of raw material suppliers
6.2.2.2 List of Manufacturer
6.2.2.3 List of Distributors
6.2.2.4 List of End-users
6.2.3 Key Business Analysis
6.2.3.1 Conventional Packaging Material
6.2.3.2 Recycled Packaging Material
6.2.3.3 Biodegradable Packaging Material
6.4 PESTLE Business Model
6.5 Porter's 5 forces Model
7. Flexible Packaging Market
7.1 By Application
7.1.1 Food & Beverage
7.1.2 Pharmaceutical
7.1.3 Personal care & Homecare
7.1.4 Others
7.2 By Geography
7.2.1 North America
7.2.1.1 U.S.
7.2.1.2 Canada
7.2.2 Europe
7.2.2.1 Germany
7.2.2.2 UK
7.2.2.3 France
7.2.2.4 Spain
7.2.2.5 RO EU
7.2.3 Asia Pacific
7.2.3.1 China
7.2.3.2 India
7.2.3.3 Japan
7.2.3.4 RO APAC
7.2.4 ROW
7.2.4.1 Latin America
7.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa
8. Approaches to Reduce Virgin Plastic Consumption in Flexible Packaging
8.1 Use of bio-based plastic
8.2 Right-sized material
8.3 Use of recycled plastic
8.4 Shift to multi-use model
9. Recycled Plastic Market
9.1 By Material
9.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
9.1.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
9.1.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
9.1.4 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
9.1.5 Others
9.2 By Application
9.2.1 Food & Beverage
9.2.2 Pharmaceutical
9.2.3 Personal care & Homecare
9.2.4 Others
9.3 By Geography
9.3.1 North America
9.3.1.1 U.S.
9.3.1.2 Canada
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.2.1 Germany
9.3.2.2 UK
9.3.2.3 France
9.3.2.4 Spain
9.3.2.5 RO EU
9.3.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.3.1 China
9.3.3.2 India
9.3.3.3 Japan
9.3.3.4 RO APAC
9.3.4 ROW
9.3.4.1 Latin America
9.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa
10. Recycled Plastic Market
10.1 By Material
10.1.1 Biodegradable plastic
10.1.2 Non-biodegradable plastic
10.2 By Application
10.2.1 Food & Beverage
10.2.2 Pharmaceutical
10.2.3 Personal care & Homecare
10.2.4 Others
10.3 By Geography
10.3.1 North America
10.3.1.1 U.S.
10.3.1.2 Canada
10.3.2 Europe
10.3.2.1 Germany
10.3.2.2 UK
10.3.2.3 France
10.3.2.4 Spain
10.3.2.5 RO EU
10.3.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.3.1 China
10.3.3.2 India
10.3.3.3 Japan
10.3.3.4 RO APAC
10.3.4 ROW
10.3.4.1 Latin America
10.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Ranking Analysis
11.1.2 Strategies Key Initiatives
11.1.2.1 By Government
11.1.2.2 By Companies
11.1.3 Startup Ecosystem
12. Company Profiling
12.1 Top Companies
12.1.1 Amcor
12.1.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
12.1.3 Mondi PLC
12.1.4 Sealed Air Corporation
12.1.5 Tetra Pak International S.A.
12.1.6 Ardagh Group S.A.
12.1.7 Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
12.1.8 Bemis Company, Inc.
12.1.9 Uflex Limited
12.1.10 ELOPAK Group
12.2 Other Key Companies
12.2.1 Agilyx
12.2.2 Arekapak
12.2.3 BioCellection
12.2.4 Bioplas
12.2.5 Ecoshell
12.2.6 TAG Packaging
12.2.7 Alter Eco
12.2.8 Mindful Inc.
12.2.9 Alima Pure
12.2.10 Plaine Products
13. Key Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ei9y2w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets