2020 Study of the Approaches to Reduce Virgin Plastic Consumption in Flexible Packaging - Use of Bio-based Plastics, Right-sized Materials, Use of Recycled Plastics, Shift to Multi-use Models

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market & Technology Intelligence Study on Reduction of Virgin Plastic Consumption in Flexible Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This technology & market intelligence study covers a holistic overview of the key technologies and approaches implemented in the market which facilitate approaches and alternative solutions to reduce consumption of virgin plastic during flexible packaging.

Plastics are a material of choice in packaging applications because of their performance, cost-effectiveness, and durability. It is applicable across a range of applications including healthcare, food & beverages, consumer packaged goods, domestic purpose packaging, etc. The release of a substantial volume of plastic leaks into the oceans every year is causing untold damage to marine life, biodiversity and human health. Most plastics do not biodegrade. This environmental situation demands the need to develop different solutions/approaches to reduce the plastic content in packaging industries.

Various approaches highlighted in the report include the use of lightweight material other than plastic (aluminum, bioplastic, etc.), right-sizing of packaging to reduce plastic waste, cycling plastic, using alternate packaging material, developing multipurpose use packaging, etc. Alongside, in-depth analysis of the key players implementing innovative approaches to reduce virgin plastic consumption during packaging has been covered in the report. For instance, Paptic offers reusable multiuse carrier bags that are highly reusable, versatile, recyclable, biodegradable under industrial composting, water-resistant, etc.

The study also provides key market trends & dynamics showcasing the market driving forces, restraints, challenges and opportunities. For instance, stringent regulatory concerns have led to shifting the focus of packaging companies to adopt sustainable packaging material such as recycled plastic and biodegradable plastic. The study will give insights on shifting market dynamics towards a sustainable business model adopted by few packaging companies in the industry.

The study will also provide insights on the application and geographical overview of the flexible packaging industry along with material, application and geographical insights on alternative packaging materials such as recycled plastic and bio-based plastic material in the industry. It will showcase the addressable market potential for the alternative packaging materials which can be achieved by key packaging companies in the industry ecosystem in the coming years.

In the alternative packaging materials market, recycled plastic holds a major chunk of the total industry size. Furthermore, the bio-based plastic packaging material is bifurcated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials, of which biodegradable material segment holds more than 80% of the total bio-based plastic market size in 2020.

In the application segment, the food & beverage industry held a substantial share of the overall flexible packaging market size in 2020. Several initiatives are being taken by key companies in the industry to develop environment-friendly packaging solutions to replace conventional plastic which is degrading the environment quality owing to its disposable properties.

Geographic Scope: Global

Regionally, Europe is expected to witness promising gains in terms of reducing virgin plastic consumption in flexible packaging. This is majorly attributed to stringent environment norms imposed by the European Commission against the use of conventional plastic such as PE, PP, etc. for packaging applications. The region is highly focused on the ban of single-use plastic by imposing several regulations. Furthermore, the region is shifting focus towards alternative packaging solutions that are environment-friendly to contribute to the environment and attain a sustainable business model.

Critical Questions the Report Answers

What are the various approaches followed by key packaging companies to reduce virgin plastic use in their packaging materials?

What are the key technology trends for the development of alternative packaging materials in the last few years and across various geographies?

What is the addressable market potential for alternative/environment-friendly packaging materials for flexible packaging?

What are the key market trends for recycled plastic and bio-based plastic packaging materials?

Who are the top players engaged in adopting alternative packaging material in the market?

Which are the key strategic initiatives taken by leading companies in this market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Technology/Market Definition

1.3 Scope

1.3.1 Flexible Packaging Market

1.3.1.1 By Application

1.3.1.2 By Geography

1.3.2 Alternative Flexible Packaging Market

1.3.2.1 By Material

1.3.2.2 By Application

1.3.2.3 By Geography

1.4 Years of consideration

1.5 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research data

2.2 Limitations

2.3 Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Patent Technology Landscape

4.1 Technical analysis of key factors involved in the invention

4.2 Technology Trends, by Year

4.2.1 Trends for using alternative material across various application areas

4.2.2 Trends for alternative packaging materials

4.2.3 Trends for production technique/methods of alternative packaging solutions

4.3 Technology Trends, By Geography

4.3.1 Trends for using alternative material across various application areas

4.3.2 Trends for alternative packaging materials

4.3.3 Trends for production technique/methods of alternative packaging solutions

4.4 Patent filing trends; (2010-2020)

4.5 List of top assignees covering alternative packaging materials and their areas of invention

4.6 Top CPC classification

4.7 Inventor group of top 5 applicants for alternative packaging material

4.8 Innovation Summary of Top applicants

4.9 Innovation Summary of Top Universities

4.10 New entrants in the last 5 years and their Technology/Material

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

6. Industry Trend Analysis

6.1 Evolution

6.2 Industry Ecosystem

6.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1.1 Raw Material Supplier

6.2.1.2 Manufacturer

6.2.1.3 Distributor

6.2.1.4 End-user

6.2.2 Vendor Matrix

6.2.2.1 List of raw material suppliers

6.2.2.2 List of Manufacturer

6.2.2.3 List of Distributors

6.2.2.4 List of End-users

6.2.3 Key Business Analysis

6.2.3.1 Conventional Packaging Material

6.2.3.2 Recycled Packaging Material

6.2.3.3 Biodegradable Packaging Material

6.4 PESTLE Business Model

6.5 Porter's 5 forces Model

7. Flexible Packaging Market

7.1 By Application

7.1.1 Food & Beverage

7.1.2 Pharmaceutical

7.1.3 Personal care & Homecare

7.1.4 Others

7.2 By Geography

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 U.S.

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.2.1 Germany

7.2.2.2 UK

7.2.2.3 France

7.2.2.4 Spain

7.2.2.5 RO EU

7.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.2.3.1 China

7.2.3.2 India

7.2.3.3 Japan

7.2.3.4 RO APAC

7.2.4 ROW

7.2.4.1 Latin America

7.2.4.2 Middle East & Africa

8. Approaches to Reduce Virgin Plastic Consumption in Flexible Packaging

8.1 Use of bio-based plastic

8.2 Right-sized material

8.3 Use of recycled plastic

8.4 Shift to multi-use model

9. Recycled Plastic Market

9.1 By Material

9.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

9.1.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

9.1.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

9.1.4 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

9.1.5 Others

9.2 By Application

9.2.1 Food & Beverage

9.2.2 Pharmaceutical

9.2.3 Personal care & Homecare

9.2.4 Others

9.3 By Geography

9.3.1 North America

9.3.1.1 U.S.

9.3.1.2 Canada

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.2.1 Germany

9.3.2.2 UK

9.3.2.3 France

9.3.2.4 Spain

9.3.2.5 RO EU

9.3.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.3.1 China

9.3.3.2 India

9.3.3.3 Japan

9.3.3.4 RO APAC

9.3.4 ROW

9.3.4.1 Latin America

9.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

10. Recycled Plastic Market

10.1 By Material

10.1.1 Biodegradable plastic

10.1.2 Non-biodegradable plastic

10.2 By Application

10.2.1 Food & Beverage

10.2.2 Pharmaceutical

10.2.3 Personal care & Homecare

10.2.4 Others

10.3 By Geography

10.3.1 North America

10.3.1.1 U.S.

10.3.1.2 Canada

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.2.1 Germany

10.3.2.2 UK

10.3.2.3 France

10.3.2.4 Spain

10.3.2.5 RO EU

10.3.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.3.1 China

10.3.3.2 India

10.3.3.3 Japan

10.3.3.4 RO APAC

10.3.4 ROW

10.3.4.1 Latin America

10.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Ranking Analysis

11.1.2 Strategies Key Initiatives

11.1.2.1 By Government

11.1.2.2 By Companies

11.1.3 Startup Ecosystem

12. Company Profiling

12.1 Top Companies

12.1.1 Amcor

12.1.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

12.1.3 Mondi PLC

12.1.4 Sealed Air Corporation

12.1.5 Tetra Pak International S.A.

12.1.6 Ardagh Group S.A.

12.1.7 Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

12.1.8 Bemis Company, Inc.

12.1.9 Uflex Limited

12.1.10 ELOPAK Group

12.2 Other Key Companies

12.2.1 Agilyx

12.2.2 Arekapak

12.2.3 BioCellection

12.2.4 Bioplas

12.2.5 Ecoshell

12.2.6 TAG Packaging

12.2.7 Alter Eco

12.2.8 Mindful Inc.

12.2.9 Alima Pure

12.2.10 Plaine Products

13. Key Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ei9y2w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

