2020 Study on China's Pork Import Market: Analysis for the Periods 2013-2018, 2019 & 2020-2024

According to the report, China's annual pork consumption is around 55 million tons, and is growing slowly in recent years.

In 2018, the pork imports were less than 3% of the pork consumption. Rising pig breeding costs and stricter environmental policies have forced many small and medium-sized pig farms to close down, and swine fever occurs frequently. These factors discourage the growth of pork output in China.

It is expected that from 2020 to 2024, the import volume of pork and pig offal in China will continue to rise, and China's pork market will receive attention from the pig farmers and pork traders all over the world.

According to this research, with the development of China's economy and the improvement of living standards, the pork consumption in China is rising.

China is the largest pork producer in the world. But pig breeding is costly in China because it is vulnerable to swine fever and the fluctuations in feed prices, which makes it difficult for the pork output to grow steadily. Meanwhile, the residents in some parts of the country like eating pig offal. Therefore, the overall import volume of pork and pig offal show an upward trend.

According to this analysis, the Chinese government has strict inspection and quarantine policies on the import of pork products. By Dec 2019, only 17 countries or regions including the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Chile and Mexico were allowed to export pork products to China. The Chinese government has set no import quota for the pork products from these countries, which means that import companies only need to pay the tariffs and value-added taxes. Thanks to the Sino-Chilean free trade agreement, China gives special privilege to the import of Chilean pork.

When importing Chilean pork products such as bone-in pork and deboned pork, a Chinese enterprise only needs to pay 11% value-added tax on the import value. On the pork imports from the other countries, China levies tariffs and value-added taxes according to product type. Relatively speaking, the taxes on bone-in pork and deboned pork are lighter while the taxes on deboned pickled pork are heavier.

In 2018, the import volume of pork in China was about 1,192,830 tons, lower than that in 2017.

From 2013 to 2018, the annual import value of pork in China all exceeded USD 1 billion. In 2018, it was USD 2.07 billion, lower than that in 2017. The decline was mainly caused by the shrinking import volume. As the major sources of China's pork imports, in 2018, Spain, Germany, the U.S., Brazil, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands exported 1000,97 tons of pork in total to China, contributing about 84% to China's pork imports.

According to the report, as the residents in some parts of China like eating pig offal, China also imports a large quantity of pig offal every year. In 2018, the import volume of pig offal in China was about 946,260 tons. As the major sources of China's pig offal imports, in 2018, the U.S., Denmark, Germany, Spain, Canada and the Netherlands exported 785,650 tons of pig offal in total to China, contributing more than 80% to China's pig offal imports.

In 2018, as the fifth largest source of China's pork imports, the U.S. exported about 85,650 tons of pork to China, accounting for 7% of China's pork imports; as the largest source of China's pig offal imports, the U.S. exported about 177,040 tons of pig offal to China, accounting for about one-fifth of China's pig offal imports. In 2018, with the escalation of the Sino-U.S. trade war, U.S. exports of pork and pig offal to China dropped significantly from 2017.

Key Topics Covered

1 Analysis on Import of Pork in China

1.1 Chinese Government's Policies on Pork Import

1.2 Scale of Pork Import in China

1.2.1 Analysis on Import Volume of Pork in China

1.2.2 Analysis on Import Value of Pork in China

1.2.3 Analysis on Average Import Prices of Pork in China

1.2.4 China's Reliance on Pork Imports

1.3 Analysis on Sources of China's Pork Imports

1.4 Analysis on Pork Smuggling to China

1.5 Research Methods of the Report

1.5.1 Parameters and Assumptions

1.5.2 Data Sources

2 Analysis on Import of Pig Offal in China

2.1 Scale of Pig Offal Import in China

2.1.1 Analysis on Import Volume of Pig Offal in China

2.1.2 Analysis on Import Value of Pig Offal in China

2.1.3 Analysis on Average Import Prices of Pig Offal in China

2.2 Analysis on Sources of China's Pig Offal Imports

2.2.1 Analysis on Sino-U.S. Pig Offal Trade

2.2.2 Analysis on Sino-Danish Pig Offal Trade

2.2.3 Analysis on Sino-German Pig Offal Trade

2.2.4 Analysis on Sino-Spanish Pig Offal Trade

2.2.5 Analysis on Sino-Canadian Pig Offal Trade

2.2.6 Analysis on Sino-Dutch Pig Offal Trade

3 Prospect of Pork and Pig Offal Imports in China, 2020-2024

3.1 Factors Influencing Pork and Pig Offal Imports in China

3.1.1 Favorable Factors

3.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

3.1.3 The Impact of Sino-U.S. Trade War

3.2 Forecast on Import Volume of Pork and Pig Offal, 2020-2024

3.2.1 Forecast on Import Volume of Pork

3.2.2 Forecast on Import Volume of Pig Offal

3.3 Forecast on Import Sources of Pork and Pig Offal in China, 2020-2024

List of Charts

Chart Import Tariffs on Pork and Pig Offal in China in 2019

Chart Countries or Regions Eligible to Export Pork and Pig Offal to China

Chart Import Volume of Pork in China, 2013-2018

Chart Import Value of Pork in China, 2013-2018

Chart Average Import Prices of Pork in China, 2013-2018

Chart Output Volume of Pork in China, 2013-2018

Chart Apparent Consumption of Pork in China, 2013-2018

Chart China's Reliance on Pork Imports, 2013-2018

Chart Sources of China's Pork Imports in 2018

Chart Sources of China's Pork Imports in Jan. - Oct. 2019

Chart Sources of China's Pig Offal Imports in 2018

Chart Sources of China's Pig Offal Imports in Jan. - Oct. 2019

Chart Apparent Consumption of Pork in China, 2013-2018

Chart Increasing Rate of Pork and Pig Offal Import in China, 2018-Oct. 2019

