2020 Study on Products in Sepsis Diagnostics - Major Products on the Market

The diagnosis and treatment of sepsis is one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare currently. In the United States, there are around 1.7 million cases of sepsis per year, resulting in approximately 270,000 deaths. Overall, the costs associated with sepsis make it the most expensive condition treated in US hospitals.

This report provides comprehensive information on products in the sepsis market, as well as:

Sepsis Detection Practice Trends

Sepsis Related Biomarkers: Advantages and Disadvantages

Markets for Sepsis-Related Testing

Mass Spectrometry and Sepsis

COVID-19 and Sepsis

Sepsis Testing Products on the Market (Grouped by Technology, POC, AST, Culture/ID, NGS, Host Response, amp-free isothermal or alt, Approval Status)

The diagnosis of sepsis is not straightforward. Blood culture analysis has remained a gold standard, despite the fact that it is typically slow and labor-intensive. The complexity of sepsis and the overlap with infectious diseases causes this field to comprise a very large range of products and technologies. This report takes into consideration the status of sepsis as a disease present within many other diseases. A special section on COVID-19 is included.



This report does cover many of the systems and products that diagnose infectious diseases, with an emphasis on rapid or multiplexed tests; but it does not provide a comprehensive breakdown of products for infectious disease detection. There is also a variety of other tests that are only touched upon, which also may be run depending on the appropriate action - blood gases, bilirubin, creatinine, platelets, etc.



Products from the following companies are considered in this report:

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Professional Guidelines and Definitions

SIRS Criteria and Sepsis-1

Sepsis-2

Sepsis-3

Sequential (Sepsis-Related) Organ Failure (Sofa), Qsofa

Market Considerations

Figure 1-1: Approximate Sepsis-Related Test Markets (Crp Market for All Applications, Pct Test Market for All Applications, Sepis-Purposed Hais)

Chapter 2: Testing of Host Response

Table 2-1: Top Biomarkers Used in Sepsis

Procalcitonin (Pct)

Advantages

Disadvantages

CRP

Advantages

Disadvantages

Lactate

Cytokines

Rna, Mrna, Microrna (Mirna)

Proadrenomedullin (Proadm)

D-Dimer

Multi-Marker Approaches

Chapter 3: Pathogen Detection/ Identification and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Multiplex Molecular Assays

Multiplex Molecular Assays Used for Sepsis

Table 3-1: Multiplex Molecular Assays Used for Sepsis

Mass Spectrometry Achieving Popularity

Wide Selection of Products for Microbe Id, Ast

Table 3-2: Selected Mass Spectrometry Products Used for Microbial Id and Ast

Table 3-3: Systems and Products for Bacterial Culture, Staining, Incubation

Chapter 4: Covid-19 and Sepsis

Covid-19 and Overlap With Sepsis

Chapter 5: Major Sepsis-Related Products on the Market

Table 5-1: Sepsis Products on the Market

