2020 Study on Respiratory Assist Devices Currently in the Pipeline - Product Profiles, Clinical Trials, Key Players and More
Feb 20, 2020, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Assist Devices - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of Respiratory Assist Devices currently in pipeline stage.
The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Incontinence Devices pipeline products.
Report Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Respiratory Assist Devices under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Respiratory Assist Devices and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Recent Developments
- Nov 13, 2019: Soleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update And Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
- Oct 31, 2019: Teleflex Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
- Oct 08, 2019: Cardiowise Named A Top-Ten Finalist In Best Cardiovascular Digital Diagnostic Category By Ucsf Health Hub
- Aug 07, 2019: Inogen Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Updates 2019 Guidance
- Aug 07, 2019: Soleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update And Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
- Aug 01, 2019: Teleflex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
- Jul 11, 2019: Alung Announces The Achievement Of A Key Milestone In The U.S. Based Vent-Avoid Trial And Continued Progress Towards Completion Of The Trial
- May 21, 2019: Liberate Medical Presents Data From Its Pilot Trial Of Ventfree, A Muscle Stimulator For Mechanically Ventilated Patients, At The American Thoracic Society 2019 International Conference
- May 13, 2019: Soleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update And Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
- May 08, 2019: Alung Announces That The Independent Data And Safety Monitoring Board (Dsmb) Recommends Continuation Of Vent-Avoid Trial And Reports That Significant Progress Continues With Their Clinical Trial Programs
- May 07, 2019: Inogen Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Updates 2019 Guidance
- May 02, 2019: Organ Bioprinting Gets A Breath Of Fresh Air
- May 02, 2019: Teleflex Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
- Apr 29, 2019: Soleno Therapeutics Names Gwen A. Melincoff To Board Of Directors
- Mar 18, 2019: Soleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update And Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
- Feb 26, 2019: Inogen Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Financial Results And Updates 2019 Guidance
- Feb 21, 2019: Teleflex Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results; Provides 2019 Guidance
Companies Mentioned
- Advanced Respiratory Technologies LLC
- ALung Technologies Inc.
- Bellco Srl
- Breethe, Inc.
- Case Western Reserve University
- enmodes GmbH
- Haemair Ltd
- Liberate Medical LLC
- Lung Biotechnology PBC
- MAQUET Cardiopulmonary AG
- MC3 Inc.
- McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- MedArray Inc.
- Miromatrix Medical Inc.
- Pneumedicare Ltd.
- Rice University
- University of Arizona
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Kansas
- University of Michigan
- University of Pittsburgh
- X-COR Therapeutics
- Xenios AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pmeb1
