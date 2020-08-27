2020 Subaru Outback Chosen for Autotrader “Best Cars for Dog Lovers” List

"At Subaru, we're committed to not only improving the lives of pets, but also to creating vehicles that keep our furry friends safe and comfortable on all of their adventures," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "Being included in Autotrader's list of Best Car for Dog Lovers really exemplifies the work we do to ensure our vehicles are a good fit for every member of the family, including the four-legged one."

Autotrader's list, released in honor of National Dog Day on August 26th, evaluated vehicles that have features aimed at keeping both humans and dogs safe – including large rear doors, low cargo floors and more. Vehicles named to the list offer the comfort, convenience and safety features to accommodate every two-legged and four-legged passenger. To learn more about the Best Cars for Dog Lovers of 2020, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-cars-for-dogs.

Both on and off the road, Subaru is a company committed to pet safety and well-being. The Subaru Loves Pets initiative is dedicated to helping improve the lives of dogs and other animals in communities nationwide. The automaker's commitment to pets is one part of its Love Promise company vision. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8759

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

