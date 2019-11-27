2020 Super Lawyers® Recognizes Four Attorneys of Grossman Law Offices in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Several attorneys from Grossman Law Offices in Columbus, Ohio have been recently recognized by Super Lawyers® for outstanding legal services in the last year.

Attorney Jeffrey Grossman, who is a founder of the law firm, was named to the 2020 Super Lawyers® list for his work as an alternative dispute resolution attorney with a side focus on family law cases. He has been recognized by the organization each year from 2004 to 2020. Attorney Jeffrey Grossman was also named to the "Top 50: 2020 Columbus Super Lawyers®" list.

Attorney Andrew Grossman, who is a managing partner of the law firm, was named to the 2020 Super Lawyers® list for his work as a family lawyer. He has many other years of selection to his name, including Super Lawyers® selections each year from 2011 to 2020, and Rising Stars℠ selections in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010. Furthermore, Attorney Andrew Grossman earned placement on the "Top 100: 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers®", "Top 50: 2020 Columbus Super Lawyers®", and the "Top 5: 2020 Columbus Super Lawyers®" lists.

Attorney Anthony Auten was selected to the 2020 Super Lawyers® list due to his recent successes as a family lawyer. He has been a Super Lawyers® member each year from 2004 to 2020.

Attorney John Cousins IV was selected to the 2020 Rising Stars℠ list for his work as a family law and appellate law attorney. He has been a Rising Stars℠ member in 2018 and 2019 as well. Rising Stars℠ selections are limited to practicing attorneys who are under the age of 40, or who have less than 10 years of total practice experience.

Learn more about the four recognized attorneys of Grossman Law Offices by visiting https://www.grossmanlawoffices.com/.

