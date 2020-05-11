2020 Surface Cleaner Market Assessment in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surface Cleaner Market By Product (Floor Cleaner; Specialized Cleaner; and Multi-Purpose Cleaner), By Form (Liquid; Powder; Wipes; and Others), By Packaging (Bottle; Pouch; Spray; and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surface Cleaner Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on product, form, packaging, distribution channel, company and region.



The industry is driven by the growing pervasiveness of infectious diseases. This has led to the increase in awareness among the population towards the adoption of better household and community hygiene practices thereby driving the growth of market across the globe. Additionally, supportive government policies and schemes especially in the developing regions for promoting community hygiene are further expected to positively impact the growth of market over the next few years. Also, new product launches by the major players in the view of customer needs & demands is further expected to foster the growth of market through 2025.



Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into modern retail channel, traditional retail channel, e-commerce retail and institutional/direct sales. The modern retail channel is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the fact that most surface cleaners are sold in the market through modern retail channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, among others.



Regionally, the surface cleaner market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the Global Surface Cleaner Market owing to the high hygiene & sanitation standards within the population in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Surface Cleaner Market include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Hindustan Unilever Limited, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Dabur India Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Limited, Venky's (V H Group), The Clorox Company, Fena Private Limited, Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd., Strategi Herbals Private Limited, Henkel, Bombril, Colgate Palmolive, McBride, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Kao Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products, Seventh Generation, Procter & Gamble, Avmor and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Surface Cleaner Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Surface Cleaner Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Surface Cleaner Market based on product, form, packaging, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Surface Cleaner Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Surface Cleaner Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Surface Cleaner Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Surface Cleaner Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Surface Cleaner Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product of Interest (POI): Surface Cleaner - An Introduction & Description of the POI



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Surface Cleaner Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer/End User Analysis



6. Global Surface Cleaner Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Floor Cleaner; Specialized Cleaner; and Multi-Purpose Cleaner)

6.2.2. By Form (Liquid; Powder; Wipes; and Others)

6.2.3. By Packaging (Bottle; Pouch; Spray; and Others)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Modern Retail Channel; Traditional Retail Channel; E-commerce Retail; and Institutional/Direct Sales)

6.2.5. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; and Middle East & Africa)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product; By Form; and By Region)



7. Asia-Pacific Surface Cleaner Market Outlook



8. North America Surface Cleaner Market Outlook



9. South America Surface Cleaner Market Outlook



10. Europe Surface Cleaner Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Surface Cleaner Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers/Tailwinds

12.2. Challenges/Headwinds



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles (Leading 10 Players in the Market)

14.1.1. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

14.1.2. Hindustan Unilever Limited

14.1.3. S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

14.1.4. Dabur India Limited

14.1.5. Jyothy Laboratories Limited

14.1.6. Venky's (V H Group)

14.1.7. The Clorox Company

14.1.8. Fena Private Limited

14.1.9. Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd.

14.1.10. Strategi Herbals Private Limited

14.1.11. Henkel

14.1.12. Bombril

14.1.13. Colgate Palmolive

14.1.14. McBride

14.1.15. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

14.1.16. Kao Corporation

14.1.17. Godrej Consumer Products

14.1.18. Seventh Generation

14.1.19. Procter & Gamble

14.1.20. Avmor



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/le3lid

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

