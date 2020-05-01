2020 Telefonica Case Study: The FastData Platform - Overview & Business Objectives, Architecture, Roadmap & Plans for AI-Based Enhancements

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telefonica's FastData Platform Case Study, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telefonica's FastData platform is a key enabler of its data-driven approach to operations, which enhances the customer experience and supports new channel partnerships



Telefonica has built a customer-experience-enhancing intelligent data lake from open-source technologies, which delivers 90% faster API-driven responses to queries and supports 35 times more concurrent users than traditional IT approaches. Telefonica's FastData platform is cutting costs and speeding up decisionmaking in support of internal transformation and business growth.

This case study provides:

an overview of the FastData platform and Telefonica's business objectives in developing it

information about the FastData architecture and drivers for using open-source components

a list of Telefonica's achievements in creating cloud-native implementations of TM Forum Open Digital Architecture and its proposal for their standardisation across operators

a FastData platform roadmap and plans for AI-based enhancements

the business benefits of the FastData platform

