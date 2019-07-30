2020 TRAVEL NEWS | Beach Enclave Grace Bay Completes First Home in Time for 2020 Launch

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress has been made on Beach Enclave's third development, Grace Bay, launching in 2020. The first home, out of ten has been completed, located on one of the most magnificent stretches of renowned Grace Bay Beach. The ultra-exclusive Beach Enclave Grace Bay will feature ten exclusive beach front and ocean-view villas, on ten acres of manicured and native gardens. Beach Enclave Grace Bay villas will be available to book from May 2020, with rentals available in November 2020.

Beach Enclave Grace Bay has been designed by SWA Architects, with each villa representing the ultimate in elegant barefoot beach living. Set amid lush gardens landscaping, the designs capture Beach Enclave's signature design philosophy of seamless indoor and outdoor living paired with an unprecedented list of amenities, including a fitness & sports area inclusive of tennis court, children's playground, and more.

Beach Enclave Grace Bay will be home to a collection of four beach front villas and six ocean-view villas. Four beach front villas each have 100 feet of private beach, with an additional 100-foot expanse reserved exclusively for the six elevated ocean view villas. Access to the villas is made through a private gate, flanked by the reception from which two internal roads lead to each villa. A one and a half acre Dune Garden stand at the heart of the property in which cars will not be permitted and only two structures are located: an open air yoga pavilion and discrete Beach Club where the Beach Enclave team will provide owners and their guests attentive and personalized service.

Guests will be able to enjoy five-star resort amenities and services on call, within the comfort of their own villa space. Beach Enclave's signature butler service will be available at Beach Enclave Grace Bay, to ensure all discerning needs are catered for throughout the stay and a Private Chef will be on hand, to create dining experiences that one would come to expect from any fine fining restaurant around the world.

Those that lead an active lifestyle can extend this at, Beach Enclave Grace Bay by making the most of the complex's fitness center, with a tennis court, bocce court and half basketball court as well as a beach front yoga deck, in association with the island's Retreat Yoga & Wellness Studio. For lively youngsters, Beach Enclave Grace Bay will also be home to a Kids' Area, complete with an outdoor jungle gym and game area.

A trio of luxury, low-density residential enclaves in Providenciales, Beach Enclave is redefining beach front luxury living in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Beach Enclave residences are situated on three of the islands' most beautiful beaches, all strategically positioned to showcase breathtaking ocean views and enjoy the island's gentle trade winds. Beach Enclave North Shore, which offers 9 villas, was the first of Beach Enclave's three developments on the coveted Providenciales Island, and officially debuted in November 2016. Its second development, The Villas at Beach Enclave Long Bay, opened for rentals in November 2018 and offers an intimate enclave of five custom-designed beach front villas. Beach Enclave Long Bay phase 2, The Club will debut in 2020 with four-free standing Beach Houses, followed by 26 beach front hotel units within the Club Residences in 2021, all within a managed resort. Beach Enclave's third development, Beach Enclave Grace Bay, which offers 10 villas, broke ground in February 2018 and will open for rentals in November 2020.

