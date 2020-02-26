2020 Trends® in Agricultural Land & Lease Values Report to be Released at Outlook 2020 Agribusiness Conference

The Trends® report predominantly covers land value activity for the prior year. Janie Gatzman, ARA, who with Tiffany Holmes, ARA, Co-Chairs the publication, stated "The 2020 edition of Trends ® highlights how anticipated SGMA groundwater regulations impacted land values throughout the past year, particularly in the San Joaquin Valley. It holds some surprisingly divergent value trends for wine grape vineyards, and perhaps not-so-surprising continued strength in value for nut crop orchards throughout the state." Gatzman added, "As Groundwater Sustainability Plans are implemented in much of the San Joaquin Valley this year, we expect the value trends from 2019-2020 to continue to show a starkly changing market due solely to regulatory intervention."

Trends® in Agricultural Land & Lease Values includes nine regions, covering California and Nevada. Each region features an editorial overview, Land and Lease Value charts organized by geographic area and land use, and Historical Value charts and graphs. Trends® is a widely used resource tool in both the agricultural and real estate arenas and is the only report of its kind that provides this type of comprehensive data.

Trends® in Agricultural Land and Lease Values is published annually by the California Chapter, ASFMRA and is available in both hard copy and PDF formats. Orders may be placed through the California Chapter web site at www.calasfmra.com. The Outlook Agribusiness Conference is a full day event which will also feature commodity updates, an ag economy forecast and a water issues panel. The conference is open to the public and registration information can be found on the Chapter's web site.

SOURCE California Chapter, ASFMRA

http://www.calasfmra.com

