2020 US Microbiology Analyzers and Reagent for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts by Product--Competitive Profiles, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers
Feb 04, 2020, 12:05 ET
This new report is a strategic analysis of major business opportunities emerging in the infectious disease testing market during the next five years. The report examines key US market trends; reviews current and emerging assays; analyzes potential applications of innovative diagnostic technologies; forecasts volume and sales for over 100 infectious disease tests by assay, and market segment; provides test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy); profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.
Companies Profiled
Competitive Assessments
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Hologic
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher
- Wako
