2020 US Tumor Marker Testing Analyzers and Reagents: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts by Product--Competitive Profiles, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers

Highlights

Comprehensive 620-page analysis of the US tumor marker testing market.

Major issues pertaining to the US laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.

Mortality statistics and scientific views on the etiology of major types of cancer, e.g., lung, colorectal, breast, prostatic, pancreatic, leukemia, lymphoma, gastrointestinal, bladder, liver, ovarian, testicular, oral, skin and others.

Five-year test volume and sales forecasts over for 40 tumor marker performed in US hospitals, commercial laboratories and physician offices.

Placements and installed base of automated and semi-automated analyzers used for tumor marker testing.

Current instrumentation technologies and feature comparison of leading analyzers.

Sales and market shares of leading suppliers.

Emerging diagnostic technologies and their potential market applications.

Product development opportunities.

Profiles of current and emerging suppliers, including their sales, market shares, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in RandD, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.

Business opportunities and strategic recommendations for suppliers.

Contains 620 pages and 103 tables

Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments

- Abbott

- Affymetrix

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Cepheid

- Diamedix

- DiaSorin

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- GSK Biologicals

- Hologic

- Leica Biosystems

- Lonza

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- SeraCare

- Siemens Healthineers

- Takara Bio

- Thermo Fisher

- Wako



