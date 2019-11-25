2020 Vision Product of the Year Awards Now Open for Entries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embedded Vision Alliance® today announced the call for entries is now open for the third annual Vision Product of the Year Awards. The Awards recognize the innovation and excellence of the industry's leading technology companies that are enabling the next generation of machines that see. Entries for the 2020 awards will be accepted through March 13, 2020, with the winners announced at the Embedded Vision Summit® taking place May 18-21, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

"Visual AI and computer vision technologies have developed with breakneck speed, and are being deployed at scale in thousands of applications, spanning industries such as consumer, automotive, healthcare, and agriculture," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Embedded Vision Alliance. "The Vision Product of the Year Awards recognize the innovation and investment of suppliers that have brought the most innovative enabling technologies to market in the last year."

Entering the Awards

The Vision Product of the Year Awards are open to all Embedded Vision Alliance Member companies. Entries will be judged on innovation, impact on customers and the market and competitive differentiation. Winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges comprised of industry experts.

Companies may submit award nominations for their products in one or more of the following categories: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processors; AI Software and Algorithms; Cameras and Sensors; Developer Tools; and Automotive Solutions.

Companies may submit their nominations online. The deadline for nominations is March 13, 2020. The entry fee is $495 per nomination. Winners will be recognized at the Vision Product of the Year Awards ceremony at the Embedded Vision Summit , May 18-21, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

Getting Involved in the Embedded Vision Summit

The Embedded Vision Summit is the only event focused exclusively on deployable computer vision and visual AI, attracting a global audience of companies developing vision-enabled products at the edge and in the cloud. The event features industry innovators, top technologists and engineers who are designing "machines that see" for a wide range of industries including automotive, consumer, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, robotics and security.

For more information on the Summit, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.EmbeddedVisionSummit.Com. Follow developments and updates on the Embedded Vision Summit on Twitter @embvisionsummit or on the Embedded Vision Alliance LinkedIn page: www.linkedin.com/company/embedded-vision-alliance/

About The Embedded Vision Alliance

The Embedded Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership of more than 100 companies who are enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision for a range of market segments and applications, including automotive, consumer, gaming, imaging and more. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for computer vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.embedded-vision.com.

